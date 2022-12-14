We Don't Serve Teens Campaign Amplified Throughout Holiday Season

Provi and Industry Partners Promote Responsible Practices To On-and-Off Premise Retailers

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced an amplified effort to promote industry-wide " We Don't Serve Teens " Campaign to on- and off-premise retailers. The company initiated a robust media campaign within its marketplace and Beverage Media Publications to further educate trade buyers on the importance of preventing underage drinking during the holiday season.

Provi generated notable engagement with "We Don't Serve Teens" banner placements within its digital marketplace, which is used by nearly 200,000 trade buyers throughout the U.S. The company also issued a full-page advertisement promoting the prevention of underage drinking in the January issue of its national Beverage Media publication, which is circulated to 50,000 on- and off-premise retailers.

"It's imperative that our industry works together to support social responsibility efforts as we each play a critical role in generating positive change for the beverage alcohol sector," said Provi's SVP, Industry Affairs and Social Responsibility, David Wojnar. "Provi is proud to leverage our voice and reach to further educate the retail tier on best practices in preventing underage drinking."

Launched in 2006 in partnership with the Federal Trade Commission, "We Don't Serve Teens" is a national campaign supported by over 40 associations and companies throughout the industry. Provi joins beverage alcohol distributors, manufactures, trade associations, control state agencies, and state retail associations who have pledged their commitment to stop underage drinking.

Today, underage drinking is at historically low levels. Alongside other industry stakeholders, national and state retail associations have generated tremendous impact for this initiative. Massachusetts Package Store Association (MassPack) is a strong advocate in generating positive momentum, as the organization works closely with its members to educate and promote responsible practices.

"At MassPack, our motto is 'strength in unity' as we believe we can accomplish more together," stated Massachusetts Package Store Association, Executive Director and General Counsel, Robert Mellion. "Industry wide campaigns like "We Don't Serve Teens" embody the collaborative nature of the beverage alcohol industry. We are proud to be part of an impactful initiative and alongside Provi, we are committed to providing package store members with resources on underage drinking prevention, especially during the busy holiday season."

Mellion is also the administrator and lead trainer of off-premises beverage alcohol server certification throughout Massachusetts. The monthly certification courses educate retail store owners on best practices including preventing illegal sales, store policies for safety and proper home delivery.

To learn more about the We Don't Serve Teens campaign visit https://wedontserveteens.org/

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily , an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

