Thornburg Introduces Personal ESG Portfolios

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a U.S.-based global investment firm that oversees $40 billion1 in client assets, today introduced Thornburg Personal ESG Portfolios, a new separately managed account ("SMA") capability to provide investors the ability to emphasize material Environmental, Social, or Governance ("ESG") factors within their portfolios.

"ESG issues are complex and interconnected, requiring fundamental research to uncover opportunities and risks for each company," said Jason Brady, president & CEO of Thornburg investment management. "We know that investing with ESG criteria can mean different things to different people. By addressing both these factors in Thornburg Personal ESG Portfolios, we seek to offer a unique opportunity for investors to personalize their portfolios to their ESG values."

ESG is an organic extension of Thornburg's core investment competencies as a fundamental, bottom-up, active manager of global equities and global fixed income. Thornburg analysts and portfolio managers evaluate ESG information alongside other factors, grounded by materiality standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Importantly, Thornburg does not outsource ESG decisions.

Thornburg Personal ESG Portfolios are available through select financial advisory firms and platforms. To learn more or contact a portfolio specialist, visit Thornburg.com/PersonalESG.

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $40 billion1 in client assets as of November 30, 2022, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The views expressed are subject to change and do not necessarily reflect the views of Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. This information should not be relied upon as a recommendation or investment advice and is not intended to predict the performance of any investment or market.

Investments in the strategies carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Special risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Carefully consider the strategies' investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses before investing. There is no guarantee that the strategies will meet their investment objectives.

Investing in an ESG-focused strategy does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses.

Thornburg Personal ESG Portfolios adherence to its ESG ratings process may affect the portfolios' exposure to certain companies, sectors, regions, and countries and may affect the portfolios' performance depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor. This process may result in the portfolios' foregoing opportunities to buy certain securities when it might otherwise be advantageous to do so, or selling securities for ESG reasons when it might be otherwise disadvantageous for it to do so. Additionally, the process may result in incorrectly evaluating a company's commitment to positive ESG practices and may result in investment in companies with practices that are not consistent with the portfolios' aspirations.

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) is a non-profit organization, founded in 2011 by Jean Rogers to develop sustainability accounting standards. Investors, lenders, insurance underwriters, and other providers of financial capital are increasingly attuned to the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors on the financial performance of companies, driving the need for standardized reporting of ESG data.

1 Includes $39 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in assets under advisement as of November 30, 2022.

