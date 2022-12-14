Sun Life receives Delta Award recognizing top-tier client experience initiatives

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received the Delta Award for innovation in client experience solutions from Alida, a client experience software company. Sun Life is being recognized for its two ongoing client engagement and research programs, Broker Voices and Employer Voices. These online communities of brokers and employers provide direct, immediate feedback on a range of topics from product development to digital capabilities.

"We put client experience at the center of everything we do," said Ed Milano, vice president of Marketing and client experience officer, Sun Life U.S. "Leveraging feedback from our employer and broker clients helps us confidently build and launch products and services that we know will address their needs."

Through surveys and open-ended questions, Sun Life's survey analysts are able to get in-depth responses from the Voices communities, providing immediate, valuable insights that inform actions and ensure Sun Life is prioritizing client perspectives and needs.

"Sun Life's commitment to customer centricity has helped them create intuitive product roadmaps, prepare for changing market trends and accelerated the adoption of their digital transformation initiatives," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "Sun Life is a true leader in their industry and we are proud to feature the company as an Alida Delta Award winner."

Launched in 2015, the Voices platform resonates with the employer and broker communities, who have given satisfaction scores consistently in the 90% – 100% range – well above Alida's 76% benchmark. Comments from community members have underscored the enthusiasm for the programs:

"I enjoy seeing the new products and being allowed to share feedback. Sun Life is the only company I can think of which allows this type of interaction. I like it a lot!" – Broker from New York

"I appreciate that Sun Life listens to those of us who are 'in the trenches.' I feel they listen and take to heart what we are saying and try to create ways to make our lives easier." – Employer from Iowa

With studies conducted approximately every two weeks, Broker Voices and Employer Voices communities have hundreds of dedicated members. Their feedback not only supports the development of products and services, but also helps Sun Life create educational resources and communications that address shared concerns and frequently asked questions.

"It is important for us to directly engage our broker and employer partners," said Lydia Frangos, senior client insights analyst at Sun Life U.S. "Their time is limited so it's important they see immediate value in participating in these communities. The two Voices programs allow us to hear from them regularly and incorporate their feedback into the decisions we make."

If you are a broker or employer and would like to join Sun Life's Voices communities, please visit our Employer Voices and Broker Voices landing pages.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

