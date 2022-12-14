Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter
- Net earnings per diluted share increased 16% to $4.55
- Net earnings increased 11% to $1.3 billion
- Deliveries increased 13% to 20,064 homes
- New orders decreased 15% to 13,200 homes; new orders dollar value decreased 24% to $5.5 billion
- Backlog decreased 21% to 18,869 homes; backlog dollar value decreased 23% to $8.7 billion
- Total revenues increased 21% to $10.2 billion
- Homebuilding operating earnings increased 4% to $1.8 billion
- Pre-impairment gross margin on home sales of 25.3% - down 270 basis points ("bps")
- Financial Services operating earnings of $124.8 million, compared to operating earnings of $111.2 million
- Multifamily operating earnings of $14.8 million, compared to operating earnings of $9.3 million
- Lennar Other operating loss of $106.1 million, compared to operating loss of $176.2 million
- Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion
- Years supply of owned homesites improved to 2.5 years, compared to 3.0 years
- Controlled homesites increased to 63%, compared to 59%
- No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.6 billion revolving credit facility
- Homebuilding debt to total capital improved to 14.4%, compared to 18.3%
2022 Fiscal Year Highlights – comparisons to the prior year
- Net earnings, deliveries and revenues for 2022 were the highest in the Company's history
- Net earnings per diluted share increased 10% to $15.72
- Net earnings increased 4% to $4.6 billion
- Deliveries increased 11% to 66,399 homes
- New orders decreased 5% to 61,105 homes
- Total revenues increased 24% to $33.7 billion
- Net margin on home sales improved 170 bps to 21.4 %
- Retired early $575 million of homebuilding senior notes due November 2022
- Repurchased 11 million shares of Lennar common stock for $967.4 million
MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2022. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2022 were $4.6 billion, or $15.72 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 billion, or $14.27 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2021. Excluding mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments in both years, and homebuilding impairments and deposit write-offs in 2022, fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2022 were $1.5 billion, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 of $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share.
Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter results which were consistent with our previously articulated strategies. In the fourth quarter, our earnings were $1.3 billion, or $4.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share for the fourth quarter last year. Excluding mark-to-market losses on our technology investments, homebuilding impairments and deposit write-offs, fourth quarter earnings were $1.5 billion, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share for the fourth quarter last year, excluding mark-to-market losses, a 10% and 15% increase year over year, respectively."
Mr. Miller continued, "In the fourth quarter, consistent with our strategy of maintaining tight inventory control, our home deliveries were 20,064, up 13% over last year, and in line with our guidance estimate given at the beginning of the quarter. Additionally, we produced a pre-impairment homebuilding gross margin of 25.3% and homebuilding S,G&A expenses of 5.8%, leading to a 19.5% pre-impairment net margin. Our gross margin declined by 270 basis points year-over-year as we adjusted the price of both our new home sales and homes in backlog to market to reduce cancellation rates and promote deliveries."
We matched our starts pace to sales pace and drove sales by our "pricing to market" to turn inventory, generate cash, and maximize returns. Accordingly, our new orders in the fourth quarter were down 15%, year over year, which compares favorably to reported market conditions, including a cancellation rate of 26%, compared to 12% last year. Our sales volume and pricing have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates, but there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and there is still demand as we navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates."
"We have also remained very focused on our balance sheet and liquidity. Accordingly, at year end, we had homebuilding debt to capital of 14.4%, the lowest in our history, no borrowings on our $2.6 billion revolver and cash of $4.6 billion. With liquidity of $7.2 billion and no debt maturing until fiscal 2024, our balance sheet has never been in a stronger position than it is today."
Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "Much of our balance sheet and inventory management progress was driven by our land strategy, while simultaneously driving sales, deliveries and managing production. During the quarter, we reassessed every deal in our land pipeline and worked with our strong land relationships to improve the underwriting on many deals. Our ending community count for the quarter was 1,208, which was up slightly from the third quarter. We also continued to make significant progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 2.5 years from 3.0 years and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 63% from 59% year over year."
Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, consistent with our strategy of cost control and cycle time reduction, our homebuilding machine continued to be intensely focused on carefully managing production. Our cycle time during the quarter was flat sequentially, indicating that the well documented supply chain and labor issues that impacted our productivity are beginning to become more manageable and perhaps subside. Our quarterly starts and sales pace were 3.6 homes and 3.7 homes per community, respectively, and we ended the fourth quarter with approximately 900 completed, unsold homes, less than one home per community, demonstrating our focus on inventory management."
Mr. Miller concluded, "As we have seen over the past quarters, interest rates are fluctuating and are likely to continue to move, and the housing market will continue to rebalance pricing and interest rates. While we have a clear-cut strategy of execution, as we look towards 2023, we will only give broad boundaries for deliveries and gross margin. For the first quarter of 2023, the range for deliveries will be between 12,000 to 13,500 homes and gross margin will be about 21%. For the full year 2023, the range for deliveries will be between 60,000 to 65,000 homes. We continue to fortify our balance sheet with significant liquidity and operate from a position of strength, enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies and outperform in periods of uncertainty."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $9.7 billion from $8.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 13% increase in the number of home deliveries and an 8% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 20,064 homes in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 17,819 homes in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average sales price of homes delivered was $483,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $448,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross margins on home sales were $2.4 billion, or 24.8% (25.3% pre-impairment), in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 billion, or 28.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2022 include $30.8 million of homebuilding impairments in eight communities and $13.6 million of impairments to the Company's homes in backlog. During the fourth quarter of 2022, gross margin decreased due to an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher material and labor costs and higher land costs, which were partially offset by an increase in revenues per square foot, which was negatively impacted by higher sales incentives. Gross loss on land sales was $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes $37.2 million of deposit write-offs as the Company walked away from 27,800 controlled homesites. This compared to gross margin on land sales of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $563.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $477.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was the lowest percentage in the Company's history primarily due to an increase in leverage as a result of higher volume and average sales price and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $124.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $111.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher volume and lower costs in the Company's title business due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Other Ancillary Businesses
Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $106.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $176.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Lennar Other operating loss for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 COMPARED TO
YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 25% in the year ended November 30, 2022 to $31.8 billion from $25.3 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021. Revenues were higher primarily due to an 11% increase in the number of home deliveries and a 13% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 66,399 homes in the year ended November 30, 2022 from 59,825 homes in the year ended November 30, 2021. The average sales price of homes delivered was $480,000 in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $424,000 in the year ended November 30, 2021.
Gross margins on home sales were $8.8 billion, or 27.5% (27.7% pre-impairment), in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 billion, or 26.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2021. Gross margins in the year ended November 30, 2022 include $33.6 million of homebuilding impairments in nine communities and $18.1 million of impairments to the Company's homes in backlog taken during the year. During the year ended November 30, 2022, an increase in costs per square foot primarily due to higher materials and labor costs, was mostly offset by an increase in revenues per square foot. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of the Company's focus on reducing debt. Gross loss on land sales was $28.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, which includes $47.9 million of deposit write-offs as the Company walked away from 42,000 controlled homesites. This compared to gross margin on land sales of $24.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2021.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.0 billion in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.2% in the year ended November 30, 2022, from 7.1% in the year ended November 30, 2021, due to a decrease in broker commissions, an increase in leverage, and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $381.9 million in the year ended November 30, 2022. The operating earnings included a $35.5 million one-time charge due to an increase in a litigation accrual in the third quarter related to a court judgment. The Company has appealed this judgment since it believes there were clear errors of law made by the trial court. Excluding this one-time charge, operating earnings were $417.4 million, compared to operating earnings of $490.4 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market, partially offset by an increase in rate lock volume. Mortgage results were partially offset by the Company's title earnings, which increased primarily due to higher revenues per transaction and lower costs due to benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Other Ancillary Businesses
Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $66.8 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to $21.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $735.6 million in the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to operating earnings of $733.0 million in the year ended November 30, 2021. Lennar Other operating loss for the year ended November 30, 2022 was primarily due to negative mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments. The operating earnings for the year ended November 30, 2021 were primarily due to positive mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's publicly traded technology investments and the gain on the sale of the Company's solar business.
Debt Transaction
During the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company retired early $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due November 2022. The redemption price, which was paid in cash, was 100% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest.
Tax Rate
For both the years ended November 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a tax provision of $1.4 billion, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 22.8% and 23.5%, respectively. The Company's overall effective income tax rate was lower in 2022 primarily due to the resolution of an uncertain state tax position and the retroactive reinstatement of the energy efficient home credits for 2022, resulting from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congress.
Share Repurchases
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $120.5 million at an average per share price of $75.32. For the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 11.0 million shares of its common stock for $967.4 million at an average per share price of $88.20.
Liquidity
At November 30, 2022, the Company had $4.6 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.6 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $7.2 billion of available capacity.
Guidance
The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities:
First Quarter 2023
Fiscal Year 2023
New Orders
12,000 - 13,500
Deliveries
12,000 - 13,500
60,000 - 65,000
Average Sales Price
$440,000 - $450,000
Gross Margin % on Home Sales
About 21.0%
S,G&A as a % of Home Sales
About 8.0%
Financial Services Operating Earnings
$50 million - $55 million
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Revenues and Operating Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Homebuilding
$ 9,741,652
8,015,636
31,951,335
25,545,242
Financial Services
230,735
228,956
809,680
898,745
Multifamily
179,167
188,395
865,603
665,232
Lennar Other
22,813
573
44,392
21,457
Total revenues
$ 10,174,367
8,433,560
33,671,010
27,130,676
Homebuilding operating earnings
$ 1,823,832
1,756,274
6,777,317
5,031,762
Financial Services operating earnings
125,228
111,404
383,302
491,014
Multifamily operating earnings
14,911
9,323
69,493
21,453
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
(105,111)
(176,186)
(734,649)
733,035
Corporate general and administrative expenses
(80,073)
(102,191)
(414,498)
(398,381)
Charitable foundation contribution
(20,064)
(17,819)
(66,399)
(59,825)
Earnings before income taxes
1,758,723
1,580,805
6,014,566
5,819,058
Provision for income taxes
(414,789)
(387,155)
(1,366,065)
(1,362,509)
Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
1,343,934
1,193,650
4,648,501
4,456,549
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
21,490
3,159
34,376
26,438
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$ 1,322,444
1,190,491
4,614,125
4,430,111
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
287,362
301,238
289,824
306,612
Diluted
287,362
301,238
289,824
306,612
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.56
3.91
15.74
14.28
Diluted
$ 4.55
3.91
15.72
14.27
Supplemental information:
Interest incurred (1)
$ 49,970
64,516
230,839
275,091
EBIT (2):
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$ 1,322,444
1,190,491
4,614,125
4,430,111
Provision for income taxes
414,789
387,155
1,366,065
1,362,509
Interest expense included in:
Costs of homes sold
80,980
93,868
293,105
342,756
Costs of land sold
139
190
498
2,475
Homebuilding other income, net
3,899
5,014
19,128
20,142
Total interest expense
85,018
99,072
312,731
365,373
EBIT
$ 1,822,251
1,676,718
6,292,921
6,157,993
(1)
Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt.
(2)
EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Homebuilding revenues:
Sales of homes
$ 9,654,320
7,970,752
31,778,885
25,348,105
Sales of land
79,153
36,430
143,041
167,913
Other homebuilding
8,179
8,454
29,409
29,224
Total revenues
9,741,652
8,015,636
31,951,335
25,545,242
Homebuilding costs and expenses:
Costs of homes sold
7,255,931
5,741,575
23,025,467
18,562,213
Costs of land sold
100,224
30,086
171,589
143,631
Selling, general and administrative
563,356
477,581
1,964,243
1,796,697
Total costs and expenses
7,919,511
6,249,242
25,161,299
20,502,541
Homebuilding net margins
1,822,141
1,766,394
6,790,036
5,042,701
Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities
(7,159)
(10,343)
(17,235)
(14,205)
Homebuilding other income, net
8,850
223
4,516
3,266
Homebuilding operating earnings
$ 1,823,832
1,756,274
6,777,317
5,031,762
Financial Services revenues
$ 230,735
228,956
809,680
898,745
Financial Services costs and expenses
105,507
117,552
426,378
407,731
Financial Services operating earnings
$ 125,228
111,404
383,302
491,014
Multifamily revenues
$ 179,167
188,395
865,603
665,232
Multifamily costs and expenses
194,609
178,421
848,931
652,810
Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
30,353
(651)
52,821
9,031
Multifamily operating earnings
$ 14,911
9,323
69,493
21,453
Lennar Other revenues
$ 22,813
573
44,392
21,457
Lennar Other costs and expenses
8,608
11,961
32,258
30,955
Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and
(23,196)
15,191
(91,689)
231,731
Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments (2)
(96,120)
(179,989)
(655,094)
510,802
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
$ (105,111)
(176,186)
(734,649)
733,035
(1)
During the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company realized a gain of $158.1 million on the sale of its residential solar
(2)
The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gain (loss) from technology investments:
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Blend Labs (BLND) mark-to-market
$ (4,120)
(13,596)
(25,630)
(6,744)
Hippo (HIPO) mark-to-market
(27,111)
(117,221)
(222,447)
207,634
Opendoor (OPEN) mark-to-market
(46,525)
(33,444)
(265,276)
239,312
SmartRent (SMRT) mark-to-market
(6,746)
(21,310)
(78,177)
79,483
Sonder (SOND) mark-to-market
(39)
—
(2,339)
—
Sunnova (NOVA) mark-to-market
(11,579)
5,582
(61,225)
(8,883)
$ (96,120)
(179,989)
(655,094)
510,802
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog
(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)
(unaudited)
Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:
East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina
Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
Texas: Texas
West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
Other: Urban divisions
For the Three Months Ended November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Deliveries:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
6,287
5,911
$ 2,832,364
2,273,561
$ 451,000
385,000
Central
4,186
3,747
1,874,285
1,525,027
448,000
407,000
Texas
3,721
3,096
1,174,159
958,938
316,000
310,000
West
5,864
5,057
3,795,099
3,218,377
647,000
636,000
Other
6
8
3,570
7,774
595,000
972,000
Total
20,064
17,819
$ 9,679,477
7,983,677
$ 483,000
448,000
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 59 homes with a dollar value of $25.2 million and an average sales price of $426,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to 37 home deliveries with a dollar value of $12.9 million and an average sales price of $349,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2021.
At November 30,
For the Three Months Ended November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
New Orders:
Active Communities
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
316
345
5,091
5,093
$ 2,114,576
2,119,658
$ 415,000
416,000
Central
313
302
2,299
2,940
937,816
1,280,027
408,000
435,000
Texas
235
241
2,706
3,154
708,833
1,032,468
262,000
327,000
West
341
372
3,101
4,345
1,770,085
2,853,569
571,000
657,000
Other
3
3
3
7
2,109
6,418
703,000
917,000
Total
1,208
1,263
13,200
15,539
$ 5,533,419
7,292,140
$ 419,000
469,000
Of the total new orders listed above, 78 homes with a dollar value of $29.1 million and an average sales price of $373,000 represent new orders in eight active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to 34 new orders with a dollar value of $12.1 million and an average sales price of $356,000 in four active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2021.
For the Years Ended November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Deliveries:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
21,214
18,879
$ 9,268,940
6,846,153
$ 437,000
363,000
Central
13,152
12,138
5,830,587
4,807,195
443,000
396,000
Texas
12,993
10,939
4,212,223
3,204,609
324,000
293,000
West
19,015
17,850
12,513,277
10,503,304
658,000
588,000
Other
25
19
21,386
18,419
855,000
969,000
Total
66,399
59,825
$ 31,846,413
25,379,680
$ 480,000
424,000
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 174 homes with a dollar value of $67.5 million and an average sales price of $388,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to 95 home deliveries with a dollar value of $31.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021.
For the Years Ended November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
New Orders:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
21,649
20,566
$ 9,516,178
7,908,164
$ 440,000
385,000
Central
12,020
12,871
5,351,534
5,366,197
445,000
417,000
Texas
11,424
12,382
3,596,037
3,833,294
315,000
310,000
West
15,990
18,703
10,604,593
11,725,035
663,000
627,000
Other
22
21
18,608
20,513
846,000
977,000
Total
61,105
64,543
$ 29,086,950
28,853,203
$ 476,000
447,000
Of the total new orders listed above, 261 homes with a dollar value of $116.7 million and an average sales price of $447,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2022, compared to 136 new orders with a dollar value of $48.8 million and an average sales price of $359,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021.
At November 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Backlog:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
8,706
7,932
$ 3,820,714
3,448,719
$ 439,000
435,000
Central
4,025
5,104
1,855,430
2,321,174
461,000
455,000
Texas
2,697
4,266
837,083
1,453,270
310,000
341,000
West
3,440
6,465
2,226,477
4,135,161
647,000
640,000
Other
1
4
1,164
3,942
1,164,000
986,000
Total
18,869
23,771
$ 8,740,868
11,362,266
$ 463,000
478,000
Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 166 homes with a backlog dollar value of $77.8 million and an average sales price of $469,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2022, compared to 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $28.6 million and an average sales price of $363,000 at November 30, 2021. During the year ended November 30, 2022, the Company acquired 339 homes and 53 homes in backlog in the East and Central Homebuilding segments, respectively.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
November 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,616,124
2,735,213
Restricted cash
23,046
21,927
Receivables, net
673,980
490,278
Inventories:
Finished homes and construction in progress
11,718,507
10,446,139
Land and land under development
7,382,273
7,108,142
Consolidated inventory not owned
2,331,231
1,161,023
Total inventories
21,432,011
18,715,304
Investments in unconsolidated entities
1,173,164
972,084
Goodwill
3,442,359
3,442,359
Other assets
1,323,478
1,090,654
32,684,162
27,467,819
Financial Services
3,254,257
2,964,367
Multifamily
1,257,337
1,311,747
Lennar Other
788,539
1,463,845
Total assets
$ 37,984,295
33,207,778
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 1,616,128
1,321,247
Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned
1,967,551
976,602
Senior notes and other debts payable, net
4,047,294
4,652,338
Other liabilities
3,347,673
2,920,055
10,978,646
9,870,242
Financial Services
2,353,904
1,906,343
Multifamily
313,484
288,930
Lennar Other
97,894
145,981
Total liabilities
13,743,928
12,211,496
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Class A common stock of $0.10 par value
25,608
30,050
Class B common stock of $0.10 par value
3,660
3,944
Additional paid-in capital
5,417,796
8,807,891
Retained earnings
18,861,417
14,685,329
Treasury stock
(210,389)
(2,709,448)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,408
(1,341)
Total stockholders' equity
24,100,500
20,816,425
Noncontrolling interests
139,867
179,857
Total equity
24,240,367
20,996,282
Total liabilities and equity
$ 37,984,295
33,207,778
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
November 30,
2022
2021
Homebuilding debt
$ 4,047,294
4,652,338
Stockholders' equity
24,100,500
20,816,425
Total capital
$ 28,147,794
25,468,763
Homebuilding debt to total capital
14.4 %
18.3 %
Homebuilding debt
$ 4,047,294
4,652,338
Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents
4,616,124
2,735,213
Net homebuilding debt
$ (568,830)
1,917,125
Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)
(2.4) %
8.4 %
(1)
Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt
