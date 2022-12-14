The Greg Hill Foundation Utilizes Boosteum's Platform for Innovative Web3 Fundraising Campaign

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston based Boosteum (www.boosteum.io), a developer of a next generation fundraising platform for nonprofits officially launched its first client program for The Greg Hill Foundation in November. The company brings together Web3 technologies with e-commerce fulfillment supported by comprehensive marketing services.

Boosteum fundraising campaigns bundle digital collectibles with perks and utilities that incentives donors to extend their giving, while enabling nonprofits to have more engaging long-term relationships with their supporters.

According to Boosteum CEO, Eric Grande, "Nonprofits are facing several critical fundraising challenges that include; finding new donors, dealing with donor fatigue and creating campaigns that reach and resonate with a new generation of givers. Boosteum offers nonprofits a collaborative partnership that develops and manages the complex logistics of creating impactful campaigns."

As a Boston based company, Boosteum is honored to work with The Greg Hill Foundation, a nonprofit that has a strong community presence. For over a decade, The Greg Hill Foundation has responded to immediate requests for assistance, to improve the lives of local families touched by tragedy, The collaboration with The Greg Hill Foundation launched on National Giving Day and will run through January 3, 2023.

For The Greg Hill Foundation, Boosteum has put together a collaboration that blends world-renowned artist BondTruLove's innovative style with the extraordinary impact The Greg Hill Foundation has had helping thousands of families.

Everyone who buys a digital collectible will gain access to a private VIP party at Cisco Brewery in Boston, MA. In addition, digital collectible holders will be entered to win two tickets to the Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium with an opportunity to collect $1,500 as well.

There will be extra perks and special rewards given to holders of rare border color digital collectibles (which are randomly granted). These perks include a Celtics VIP experience, concert tickets, Greg Hill Foundation Merchandise packages and more…

To support The Greg Hill Foundation visit https://www.boosteum.io/campaign

CONTACT: Ron Weinberg, ron@bussenmar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Boosteum