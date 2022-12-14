Epic Management Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Management LLC ("Epic"), a healthcare management company, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain patients.

On September 2, 2021, Epic discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, Epic immediately took steps to secure the environment. Epic also engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of this investigation, Epic learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and data stored within its email tenant. Upon learning of the unauthorized access, Epic undertook a complex and time-consuming review of the potentially affected data. On December 9, 2022, Epic determined that personal information may have been affected.

While Epic has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, Epic is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. Epic is also providing credit and identity protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers were impacted. The potentially affected information varies by individual, may have included the individuals' first and last names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical information, drivers' licenses, passport numbers, financial account numbers and routing numbers, biometric data, usernames and passwords, and/or payment card numbers alongside its associated expiration date and/or security code.

Epic has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Epic has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8am to 8pm CST and can be reached at 1-833-896-7338.

Epic is located at PO Box 160038, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

View original content:

SOURCE Epic Management LLC