C-Store Women's Event Announces Founding Partners

Altria Group Distribution Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, and McLane Company, Inc. to support new women's leadership event.

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight and CSP's inaugural women's leadership conference, C-Store Women's Event (CSW), has officially confirmed their Founding Partners. The four companies—Altria Group Distribution Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, and McLane Company, Inc. have committed their support for the first annual conference in Napa Valley, CA Nov. 8-10, 2023.

Winsight logo (PRNewsfoto/Winsight LLC) (PRNewswire)

CSW's Founding Partners will be at the forefront of industry change as members of the C-Store Women's Event Founding Board. This title partnership will allow the Founding Partners to show their support and advocacy in empowering women and changing the face of leadership within the convenience industry, combined with career development training.

"Share ideas. Support each other. Shift opportunities. Winsight and our Founder Partners know it takes more than two days to make actual change," says Amanda Buehner, SVP, Communities & Retail Conferences, Winsight, LLC. "This event focuses on business and financial acumen, and our Power Teams will meet throughout the year to tackle real issues that face our industry. This program is not just about optics but creating a real shift in the industry."

CSW would like to thank all partners for their commitment to making a positive impact in the industry. Partnership opportunities are available as a Champion Partner with elite membership benefits that will allow suppliers to build relationships with industry leaders and develop women in the convenience industry.

To learn more about CSW, visit https://cstorewomen.com/

General Inquiries:

Amanda Buehner, SVP, Communities & Retail Conferences, Winsight, LLC, abuehner@winsightmedia.com

Britta Baarstad, Senior Director, Marketing, Winsight, LLC, bbaarstad@winsightmedia.com

Partnership Opportunities: Brandy Mulcahy, VP, Sponsor Relations, bmulcahy@winsightmedia.com

Retailer Attendance: Mike Marino, Senior Director, Trade Relations, mmarino@winsightmedia.com

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winsight, LLC