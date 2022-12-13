XT.COM Lists SFUSD in its Main and Layer2 zones

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FLAG on its platform in the main and Layer 2 zone. Three training pairs are available: SFUSD/USDT , SFUSD/BUSD , and SFUSD/MATIC . The SFUSD/USDT training pair has been available for trade since 2022-12-10 9:00 (UTC). The BUSD trading pair was opened just 30 minutes after the USDT one went live while the SFUSD/MATIC pair will be open to trade from 2022-12-13 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit SFUSD for trading since 2022-12-09 14:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for SFUSD has been opened since 2022-12-11 09:00 (UTC)

About SFUSD

SFUSD is an erc-20 token deployed on the polygon chain, a side chain for ethereum. This token is the world's first Stable Coin native to the Polygon chain. Each SFUSD token is pegged to the USD and thus can be converted at a 1:1 ratio for USD. Stakers can earn a 30% monthly yield by staking their stablecoin via the project's Stable Fund Wallet.

Website: sfusd.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SFUSDOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/SFUSDOfficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9tDuxwyE4s

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both SFUSD and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in SFUSD trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com