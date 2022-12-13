TMB's Jukin Licensing Announces 2023 Emerging Creative Award in Partnership with The Clio Awards

Creatives will submit a cause marketing campaign of their choice using user-generated content from the Jukin Licensing library

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with The Clio Awards, TMB 's Jukin Licensing is proud to announce the Emerging Creative Award for Best Use of User-Generated Content in a cause marketing campaign.

This newly formed award is the first of its kind focused on harnessing the authenticity that can only be found with user-generated content. Inspired by the passion of the generation, the challenge is to create a cause marketing campaign using UGC from the Jukin library for the cause of your choice.

The winner will receive $5,000 and a $5,000 donation to the cause of their choice and will be honored on stage at the 2023 Clio Awards in New York City. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges from the industry, including TMB's Chief Revenue Officer, Rose Ferraro. You can see the full panel of judges here.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Clio Awards on the 2023 Emerging Creative Award for the Best Use of UGC, '' said Rose Ferraro, CRO at TMB. "We are constantly inspired by the creators in our community and knowing that UGC is 20% more influential than any other media when it comes to millennials and Gen Z, we know these cause marketing campaigns can have an impact far beyond this award program and we are proud to be a part of it."

The Jukin Licensing library features over 95,000 videos that applicants will have special access to in order to create their campaign. Campaign submissions for this challenge will include a :30 - :60 spot, a :15 spot and a :06 spot. The tagline of the campaign is "Change. Inspired by You" inspired by TMB's mission statement, "Content. Inspired By You."

Founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising, the Clio Awards today celebrate bold work that propels the industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Annually, The Clio Awards brings together industry leaders for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries that will win the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues. The winners of the 2023 Emerging Creative Award will join an elite class of creative talent who are setting a high bar for the future of the industry.

For more information and to enter visit www.cliospecialty.com/jukin The entry deadline is February 3, 2023.

About Jukin Licensing

Jukin Licensing, a division of TMB, is the world's foremost provider of user-generated video content to advertisers, publishers, and media & entertainment companies. With a library of over 95,000 videos, Jukin is responsible for placing tens of thousands of videos every year in global advertising campaigns, films and TV shows, and publisher websites and social media channels.

About Clio Awards

Founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising, the Clio Awards today celebrates bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas, and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Annually, The Clio Awards brings together leading creative talent for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries that will win the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio statues.

