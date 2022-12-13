Ontario International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic travel levels for ninth straight month in November

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport once again exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels in November, extending its streak to nine consecutive months and edging closer to its busiest overall year since 2008.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the ninth consecutive month in November. (PRNewswire)

The airport drew more than 512,000 air travelers last month with domestic and international volumes of more than 491,000 and 20,000, respectively. Domestic travel grew by 3.4%, while international travel was the highest for any single month since before the pandemic. The November total was 2% higher than the same month in 2019 and nearly 7% higher than last year.

On a year-to-date basis, more than 5.2 million passengers traveled through ONT, 3.8% more than the same period in 2019. The January-November total was 30% greater than in 2021. At this pace, Ontario will post its highest annual passenger level since 2008's 6.2 million.

"November continued our run of strong growth on both passenger volume and cargo movement," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "While many airports continue to work toward restoring commercial air service to pre-pandemic levels, Ontario is showing month after month what full recovery looks like. The airport's performance has been remarkable to say the least."

Passenger Totals Nov 2022 Nov 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 491,747 475,453 3.43 % 5,090,464 4,794,636 6.2 % International 20,298 26,186 -22.49 % 172,827 274,307 -37.0 % Total 512,045 501,639 2.07 % 5,263,291 5,068,943 3.8 %

Passenger Totals Nov 2022 Nov 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 491,747 465,267 5.69 % 5,090,464 3,926,928 29.6 % International 20,298 14,271 42.23 % 172,827 106,549 62.2 % Total 512,045 479,538 6.78 % 5,263,291 4,033,477 30.5 %

Air cargo shipments totaled more than 74,000 tons in November, 10.3% greater than the same month in 2019. From January through November, ONT's shipments of freight and mail totaled more than 761,000 tons, almost 10% higher than the first 11 months of 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) Nov 2022 Nov 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 70,374 66,319 6.12 % 712,377 671,817 6.0 % Mail 4,307 1,338 221.81 % 49,501 21,116 134.4 % Total 74,682 67,657 10.38 % 761,878 692,933 9.9 %

Air cargo (tonnage) Nov 2022 Nov 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 70,374 70,352 0.03 % 712,377 748,166 -4.8 % Mail 4,307 5,504 -21.74 % 49,501 44,969 10.1 % Total 74,682 75,855 -1.55 % 761,878 793,135 -3.9 %

"Ontario experienced a double-digit increase in cargo in November compared with November 2019 and almost 10% on a year-to-date basis, further demonstrating its success as a cargo hub and importance to the Southern California economy," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontario International Airport