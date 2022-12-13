InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Child Safety Seat & Tablet Mount (CHK-257)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new child safety seat with an improved tablet mount to increase safety and entertainment for children in the car," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented The All In One Super Seat. My design enables the child to view and use the tablet in a safer manner and it reduces the risk of injury in the event of sudden stops or rapid deceleration."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved safety seat for children traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a safer way to mount and view a child's tablet device. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold the tablet or use a traditional mount that may cause injuries and it enhances entertainment and safety for children. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-257, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

