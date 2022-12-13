HiBid Nears $65M in Auction Sales in Last Week's Holiday Shopping; Antique and Contemporary Furniture, Golf Carts, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and auctions on HiBid offer exciting ways to discover and win presents for every gift list. Get into the holiday spirit with thousands of items currently open for bidding. Nearly 670,000 lots were sold by HiBid's sellers between December 5th and 11th in 1,568 online-only and live webcast auctions. HiBid logged $64.7 million in gross auction proceeds for the week with an average of 1.74 million bids per day.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

This week in HiBid's auctions, there are opportunities to bid on potential gifts such as power tools, antique furniture, and major kitchen appliances. Some of the auctions highlighted below offer golf carts, luxury and sports cars and SUVs, and lawn care equipment up for bid. There are LP record albums for vinyl lovers, attractive artwork, home furnishings, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

December 5th to 11th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $64.7 Million

Lots Sold: 669,614

Online-Only Auctions: 1,445

Webcast Auctions: 123

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.07 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.74 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Prairie Creek Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 28th-December 20th

Seller: Northwest Arkansas Online Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Palm Springs Golf Carts Art Christmas Tools and More

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: December 17th

Seller: The Auctionarium

View Auction Catalog

Christmas Special Webcast Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: December 16th

Seller: Manuel's Auction

View Auction Catalog

U.S. Marshals Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: December 13th-20th

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

