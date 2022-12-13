Delinea Provides Developers with Additional Flexibility and Security for Coded Credentials

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the newest release of DevOps Secrets Vault , its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. The latest features include Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), GitHub action integration, and user interface improvements that provide developers with enhanced flexibility and additional credential security controls when connecting application layers across cloud infrastructure.

According to a 2021 Forrester survey commissioned by Delinea, 57% of respondents experienced a security incident related to exposed secrets from insecure DevOps processes in the past two years, and 62% expect these incidents to become more prevalent in the next two years. DevOps Secrets Vault provides developers with a secure and consistent method for securely injecting secrets, otherwise known as credentials, into their applications and services with just-in-time access, without exposing them.

Bring Your Own Key and GitHub integration for stronger security

DevOps Secrets Vault now supports BYOK encryption key management for Amazon Web Services (AWS), so customers have full control of the encryption key as they can use their existing AWS encryption key instead of the one provided within DSV. Customers can easily remove access to the key, preventing DevOps Secrets Vault from decrypting secrets which is useful when investigating a potential compromise. Complete control of the encryption key further reduces the risk of a compromise, even if a bad actor is able to access the vault.

This release further strengthens security by integrating GitHub Action so that developers can securely fetch secrets from DevOps Secrets Vault for use in their GitHub workspace, while continuing to code directly in GitHub with no disruption to their established workflows. With this integration, they no longer need to store credentials in their GitHub repository configuration, reducing the risk of compromised credentials.

"Many organizations are building strong DevOps practices to meet business needs and deliver better applications in less time," said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. "Our continual updates to DevOps Secrets Vault provide developers with a more secure method for coding secrets, without impacting their productivity."

Additional updates in this release include enhancements to the graphical and command line interfaces to improve usability and flexibility, allowing developers to continue to work in their preferred interface.

Organizations can try DevOps Secrets Vault for free at https://delinea.com/products/devops-secrets-management-vault .

