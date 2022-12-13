Cravings by Chrissy Teigen's Best Selling Banana Bread Launches at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Banana Bread that Broke the Internet is Available by the Slice for the First Time Exclusively at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Shops Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cravings , the food and lifestyle brand born out of New York Times #1 best-selling author Chrissy Teigen's award-winning cookbooks, is working with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, the iconic global coffee and tea company, to make Teigen's viral banana bread available by the slice for the first time.

Chrissy Teigen’s Ultimate Banana Bread launches at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for a limited time only. (PRNewswire)

The partnership comes on the heels of Cravings launching its viral line of home baking mixes, including Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix , which is based on the banana bread recipe that broke the internet from Teigen's Cravings: Hungry For More cookbook. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be the first shop in the country to offer the best-selling banana bread by the slice.

"It's been amazing to see people all across the country baking this banana bread from the new Cravings mixes, and now that it's available by the slice at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, it's even easier for people to get a taste!" says Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread from Cravings is available by the slice at 33 cafés across the Greater Los Angeles area from December 14th through December 23rd, and retails for $4.95.

"We're thrilled to team up with Chrissy to offer one of her hugely popular treats exclusively at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf," said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We love how Chrissy inspires people to get in the kitchen and try new things, and we can't wait to share her craveable creation with our guests during this holiday pop up."

For more information on specific locations, visit https://www.coffeebean.com/chrissy-teigens-ultimate-banana-bread . For more information on the Cravings home baking mixes, or to purchase Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, visit CravingsbyChrissyTeigen.com.

ABOUT CRAVINGS BY CHRISSY TEIGEN :

Cravings is the online recipe platform and e-commerce site born out of New York Times #1 best selling author Chrissy Teigen's eponymous cookbooks. Founded in 2019 to bring fun, function and flavor into the kitchen, Cravings shares easy-to-follow, flavor-packed recipe content, along with everything people need to bring those recipes to life — from kitchenware and tabletop collections, to food products. In 2022, Cravings launched its first-ever line of baking mixes, which became instant bestsellers, and the brand plans to launch additional products in the coming months. For more information, visit CravingsbyChrissyTeigen.com . Follow Cravings on Instagram at @cravingsbychrissyteigen .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Chrissy Teigen’s Ultimate Banana Bread launches at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for a limited time only. (PRNewswire)

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf