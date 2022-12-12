Trawick International Accredited as Lloyd's Coverholder

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, is pleased to announce it has received delegated authority as an approved Lloyd's coverholder.

As a coverholder, Trawick International is now part of Lloyd's foremost global network and holds the authority to underwrite and issue policies on behalf of Lloyd's. This appointment grants Trawick International access to Lloyd's financial security and premier ratings and positions the company to deliver its international insurance solutions to the worldwide marketplace served by Lloyd's.

"Lloyd's is one of the most respected names in the insurance industry," commented Daryl Trawick, President & CEO, Trawick International, "and earning delegated authority as a Lloyd's coverholder is a meaningful step in expanding Trawick International's global reach. It further enhances our ability to provide customers worldwide with the insurance solutions they need. We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone."

Dan Tuman, Chief Executive Officer of Tuman Global Solutions, a division of Trawick International, added, "Being a Lloyd's coverholder is a significant accomplishment for the company. This designation will allow us to design, underwrite and administer multi-line insurance products for our expatriate and international business clients. I look forward to the business growth this new partnership will support."

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population.

About Tuman Global Solutions

Founded by Dan Tuman and Daryl Trawick, Tuman Global Solutions is a part of the Trawick International family of companies that operates worldwide. Tuman Global Solutions is an international brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals operating and living outside their home country.

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's leading marketplace for commercial, corporate and specialty risk solutions. The Lloyd's market offers the resources, capability and insight to develop new and innovative products for customers in any industry, on any scale, in more than 200 territories.

