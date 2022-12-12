Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC), one of the largest Workers' Compensation carriers in North America, goes live with Sapiens' latest release of CoreSuite for Workers' Compensation

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC), one of the largest Workers' Compensation carriers in North America, has gone live with Sapiens' latest release of CoreSuite for Workers' Compensation.

BWC, Ohio's state Workers' Compensation provider, is committed to providing the highest level of customer service. The recent upgrade significantly improves user experience with a restyled interface, enhanced processes and workflow advancements. Business users can view a snapshot of financials at any point in time, enabling faster and more accurate customer service. Enhancements improve communication and increase efficiency using pre-configured, role-based user groups and messaging capabilities rather than relying on emails.

Jamie Yoder, President and General Manager, Sapiens North America remarked:

"We are proud of our longstanding successful partnership with Ohio BWC based on the strength of our CoreSuite for Workers' Compensation and the culture at BWC. This seamless release ensures that BWC remains current with the latest technology as well as the new functionality from our partner ecosystem. We are proud that the implementation was delivered within just five months and went live with no interruption to the daily activities of 2,500 end users. This paves the way for many more future technology advancements."

Sapiens' Workers' Compensation platform enables carriers and state funds to improve operational performance by reducing claim inventories and supporting medical costs using advanced outcome-based case management. Its real-time payment processing allows automatic and split payments, offsets and deductions, refunds, transfers and 1099 processing for financial efficiency. The platform's rules-driven auto-adjudication and decision support enable proactive case management that reduce claims settle resolution time and claims closure.

About Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)

Established in 1912, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation is the exclusive provider of workers' compensation insurance in Ohio, serving 257,000 public and private employers. With nearly 1,600 employees and assets of approximately $21 billion, BWC is one of the largest state-run insurance systems in the United States. For more, visit www.bwc.ohio.gov.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

