Lightwave Logic Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Breakthrough Chip-Scale Packaging Technique to Enable Foundry-Level Packaging of Polymer Modulators

Company Secures Patent Issuance for Previously Announced Patent Application for Ability to Fabricate Polymer Modulators Using Chip-Scale Techniques, Enabling Simplified High-Volume Manufacturing through Foundry-Level Packaging

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent, the application of which was announced in June 2022, on a new invention that will enable simplified foundry-level packaging of polymer modulators using chip-scale techniques which can be applied at wafer level, critical for high-volume manufacturing applications.

This patent issuance – entitled "Hybrid electro-optic polymer modulator with atomic layer deposition (ALD) sealant layer" with patent number US 11,506,918 B2 – allows Lightwave Logic's proprietary polymers to be sealed to moisture and atmospheric gases in a very low temperature and quasi-hermetic environment through the use of a chip-scale packaging approach that can be applied in parallel at wafer level (i.e. in volume) and that eliminates the need for a separate hermetic enclosure or "gold box." Chip-scale packaging is a technique that has been gathering momentum in the silicon electronics industry for the past decade to reduce device chip packaging costs and increase device performance – enabling high-volume front and back-end manufacturing as well as extremely small sizes in miniaturization.

Over the past two years, Lightwave Logic has developed its atomic layer deposition techniques to not only seal its polymers in a quasi-hermetic environment, but to improve both the stability and reliability of polymer devices, without any adverse effects to poling. The sealant process will enable lower cost system implementation in a high-volume foundry environment. Specifically, Lightwave Logic's electro-optic polymer modulators will be sealed with low-temperature conformal atomic layer deposition dielectric layers that are supported on a silicon substrate with passive silicon photonics waveguides.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "With the issuance of this exciting new patent and our recent acquisition of low temperature ALD processes, we continue to innovate our miniaturized packaging techniques using ALD to align with and surpass customer expectations. Both this patent as well as our recent low temperature ALD processes address the accelerating trend in photonics towards chip scale packaging, similar to what has been used in the silicon electronics industry. Further, the potential future impact of this invention on our foundry partners and associated back-end process development kits (PDKs) has the potential to be a critical feature of our next-generation polymer platform. The timing of this invention coincides well with our work with silicon foundries."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

