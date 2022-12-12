Dentons Global Advisors Announces Expansion of Health Offering

Expanded suite of services and expert team focused on transforming the business of healthcare

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentons Global Advisors, an elite multidisciplinary advisory firm, today announced an expanded suite of services and products focused on developing the capacity of healthcare delivery organizations, enhancing their standards of care and improving patient outcomes. The leadership team comprises prominent figures from the medical field with expertise in the science, medicine, infrastructure, technology, personnel and financing needs of healthcare ecosystems. Mehul Mehta, MD has been appointed Principal and Chair of the Health Solutions practice. Additionally, Mohan Chellappa, MD, Riaz Adamjee and Bruce Solomon have joined as Partners.

Bruce Solomon (PRNewswire)

"We are assembling the best talent in the field to move at speed and at scale in this critical area," said Edward Reilly, Chief Executive Officer at Dentons Global Advisors. "By combining Dentons Global Advisors' global footprint and cross-functional capabilities with the subject matter expertise of this all-star team, we are uniquely positioned to assist healthcare systems, governments, the public interest community and private capital in improving healthcare outcomes."

This expanded offering builds on the extensive healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences industry expertise already found throughout Dentons Global Advisors, and includes spearheading innovations in integrated care networks, advancing digital health, developing workforce deployment models, improving medical education, advising around public health collaboration, enhancing medical research capacity, as well as providing government affairs and market intelligence support. Avoiding single-institution constraints, the offering utilizes an open platform model, bringing together bespoke solutions based on client need in partnership with leading clinical and academic entities.

The Health Solutions practice is led by highly credentialed experts, who have decades of experience in running complex health systems and managing transformative, sustainable and high-value global projects around the world. The senior team includes:

Mehul Mehta, MD leads the firm's Health Solutions practice. He brings decades of experience reforming healthcare delivery systems worldwide, with an emphasis on building capacity, creating and implementing sustainable healthcare models, and building research systems. Prior to joining the firm, he held leadership positions at Harvard Medical International and Partners Healthcare International, where he oversaw global strategy, program development and operations implementation in more than 30 countries.

Mohan Chellappa, MD helped found Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHMI) in 1997 and played an instrumental role in establishing and growing Johns Hopkins Medicine's global initiatives and engagements since. Formerly as President of Global Ventures and Executive Vice President at JHMI, he helped develop international clinical consultancy activities, including around the use of information technology in healthcare. He also led the establishment of Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, an innovative joint venture between Johns Hopkins Medicine and Saudi Aramco. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chellappa helped set up business ventures based on technology developed with the Institute of Systems Science in Singapore.

Riaz Adamjee was previously Director at Harvard Medical International, where he advised major medical institutions around the world on strategy, operations, expansion, technology, implementation and business development, all with a focus on improving healthcare outcomes. Among other projects, he oversaw all operations for the collaboration between Dubai Healthcare City and Harvard Medical International. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Adamjee was a Senior Client Partner with Revenue Architects. Earlier, he worked at the internet consulting firm Viant, Inc., the management consulting firm CSC Index, and Boston Children's Hospital.

Bruce Solomon has served in senior leadership positions at WellSpan Health, Stony Brook University Hospital, Cambridge Health Alliance, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and other renowned institutions. In these roles, he led efforts to promote coordinated care, improve operational performance and facilitate strategic affiliations. Earlier, Mr. Solomon worked at Harvard Medical International, where he led efforts establishing the cornerstone hospital of Dubai Healthcare City. His international health work also includes helping develop and expand healthcare delivery systems in Australia, India and Turkey.

The team also boasts other leading experts in the field including Gilbert Mudge, MD and Gary Gottlieb, MD.

"Our team is driven by helping clients build and transform healthcare delivery for tomorrow's needs today, with practical and innovative solutions," said Michael Warren, Managing Director of Dentons Global Advisors ASG. "This is a momentous opportunity to deploy innovative capabilities, tools and solutions that can support healthcare providers at every step of their transformation journey, from conceptualization to implementation."

This is a significant expansion of services for Dentons Global Advisors, which provides integrated strategic counsel and support for clients facing complex opportunities and challenges spanning commercial, reputational, financial, regulatory and governance dimensions.

About Dentons Global Advisors

Dentons Global Advisors is an expert-led advisory firm that provides integrated solutions for clients in an increasingly complex, regulated and interconnected business environment. Comprising Albright Stonebridge Group and a deep bench of communications, public affairs, government relations and strategy consultants, we help clients engage with governments and regulatory bodies, navigate public disclosures and transactions within the private and capital markets, and manage their reputations through critical moments of change, challenge or opportunity. Our relationship with Dentons, the world's largest law firm, means clients can draw upon integrated legal expertise and strategic advisory services when and where they need them. To learn more, visit dentonsglobaladvisors.com.

Contact

Melissa Marlette Kresse

Melissa.Kresse@dentonsglobaladvisors.com

Mohan Chellappa, MD (PRNewswire)

Riaz Adamjee (PRNewswire)

Mehul Mehta, MD (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dentons Global Advisors