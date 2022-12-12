Allied Electronics & Automation Adds 12 New Suppliers to Better Serve Industrial and Commercial Customers

The 12 new suppliers added more than 1,400 new ready-to-ship solutions to Allied's line card and further expanded its robust connectivity, electronic components, PLC & HMI, industrial controls, and lighting & indication product portfolios.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, expanded its extensive portfolio of more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers with the addition of more than 1,400 ready-to-ship solutions from 12 new suppliers to better serve its industrial and commercial customers.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Allied expanded its connectivity portfolio with the addition of more than 300 ready-to-ship products from HUBER+SUHNER and Mencom Corporation. HUBER+SUHNER is a trusted global supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for radio frequency, fiber optic, and low-frequency applications in the industrial, communications, and transportation markets. Newly stocked products include high-quality connectors, wire & cable, electronic components, and tools & hardware designed to deliver reliable performance and long lifetimes in even harsh environments. Mencom is a trusted supplier of high-quality, cost-effective, custom-made, and off-the-shelf electrical connectivity solutions engineered for industrial electronics applications and backed by 35 years of extensive design and development experience. Newly stocked products include wire & cable, connectors, and sensor junction blocks.

Allied expanded its electronic components portfolio with new products from Siretta, a leading developer and supplier of IoT products and software solutions designed for industrial 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT, and LTE Cat M cellular applications. Newly stocked products include antennas, wire & cable, connectors, and signal analyzers engineered to support frequencies spanning 150MHz to 6GHz.

Allied expanded its portfolio of PLCs & HMIs with the addition of KUNBUS, which develops innovative and economical industrial communication products designed to support the steady growth of fieldbus and Industrial Ethernet networks in the automation, process, and manufacturing industries. KUNBUS offers a single source for standardized fieldbus solutions, including Profibus, CANopen, and DeviceNet products; Industrial Ethernet solutions, including PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, SERCOS, and EtherCAT products; and development, manufacturing, and logistics services.

Allied expanded its industrial controls and mechanical power transmission portfolios with the addition of precision bearings from Nachi America, Inc. Nachi bearings are developed using superior materials and precision cutting tools made in-house, backed by 100 years of design and manufacturing experience, and trusted in applications spanning industrial equipment to automobiles. They are also compact, durable, and precise and deliver high-speed, high-reliability performance.

Allied expanded its portfolio of lighting & indication products for commercial and industrial applications with the addition of seven new Signify brands: Philips, Day-Brite CFI, Lightolier, Advance, Chloride, Hadco, and Stonco.

Signify is a leading global supplier of lighting solutions, and Philips is one of its most recognizable brands. Philips has been one of the world's most trusted lighting brands since 1981 and is synonymous with innovative, high-quality, and reliable technology that improves people's lives. Allied currently offers more than 450 ready-to-ship Philips lighting solutions optimized for use in homes, commercial businesses, and industrial operations.

Allied's new selection of Day-Brite CFI lighting products extends from standalone and connected high-performance recessed ceiling troffers to industrial-grade high-bay luminaries. It includes more than 110 ready-to-ship solutions, all of which deliver high-quality, high-efficiency performance in applications ranging from general-purpose commercial facilities to medical and industrial facilities. Its new selection of Lightolier indoor track and downlighting solutions for high-end design and architectural markets offers an attractive blend of aesthetics, affordability, efficiency, sustainability, and long-lifetime performance.

Allied also offers Advance LED drivers, modules, and ballasts for applications extending from commercial offices to industrial facilities and Chloride exit and emergency lighting fixtures for day-to-day and architectural life-safety applications in locations spanning upscale commercial spaces to harsh industrial environments.

Other newly stocked Signify products include Hadco landscape and outdoor lighting solutions for commercial and residential products and Stonco general-purpose outdoor luminaries, which are known for offering a broad selection of contractor-friendly, easy-install, energy-efficient, reliable, economical, and long-lasting solutions, including bollards, floodlights, and garage, canopy, site, area, special-purpose, wall-mount, and landscaping lighting.

"We're very pleased to offer our industrial and commercial customers an even wider range of high-quality, high-performance products extending across our connectivity, electronic components, PLC & HMI, industrial control, and lighting & indication categories, and we're excited about the opportunity to introduce them to new suppliers and products they may not already be familiar with," said Kim Jackson, New Supplier Marketing Manager at Allied Electronics & Automation. "We take great pride in the trusted suppliers we partner with, as well as in helping our customers identify the best solutions for their unique applications and then implement and maintain those solutions to help maximize both their ROI and their productivity."

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and, in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3F50vlN

(Industrial and commercial images courtesy of aleksandarlittlewolf and wavegbreakmedia_micro via Freepik.)

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation