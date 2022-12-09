Vivante Health Named to 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

Leading Business Platform Recognizes Groundbreaking Digestive Disease Company as a Top Private Digital Health Startup

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading digital solution for digestive health and disease, has today announced it has been named to the fourth annual Digital Health 150 List for 2022 by CB Insights. The prestigious annual ranking selects 150 winners from over thirteen-thousand private companies transforming healthcare with digital technology. Companies named to the Digital Health 150 List are chosen based on a range of factors including data, proprietary scores, company business models, funding, investor profile, momentum in the market, and other criteria. 2022 marks the first year that Vivante Health has received the honor.

Founded in 2016, Vivante Health offers the first comprehensive digital health platform designed to address digestive health issues, which affect more than 70 million Americans and typically rank among an organization's top five healthcare expenses. The platform combines gut bacteria analysis and trigger food identification with app-based personalized action plans and a range of other tools, as well as 24/7 personal support from registered dietitians and health coaches backed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, microbiome scientists and other clinical professionals. It is designed to educate, coach and monitor users to reduce dependence on medications, reduce flare ups, and ultimately improve quality of life – all without lab visits or in-person appointments.

"Being recognized as one of the top private digital health companies in the world by CB Insights is a powerful milestone for our company and the people we serve," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. "It's a testament to our unique approach, business model, and the solution we provide in healthcare. On behalf of all our team, it is an honor."

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. Through a combination of data, expert insights, and work management tools, it empowers its clients to manage their end-to-end technology decision making process on the CB Insights platform.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. The company's all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people to improve digestive health through easy-to-use technology, advanced science and on-demand human support, while also lowering their cost of care. For more information, visit the company website or email info@vivantehealth.com.

