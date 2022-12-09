Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Maryland Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Khalifa Kush available December 10 at Trulieve branded dispensaries; Celebration event at Overhills Mansion on December 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve branded Maryland retail locations. This statewide exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa begins on Saturday, December 10.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Trulieve will be hosting pop-up events on December 10 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., where customers will have a chance to receive Khalifa Kush branded swag at the following dispensaries:

Halethorpe, MD – 3531 Washington Blvd.

Rockville.MD – 12200 Rockville Pike

Lutherville, MD – 1526 York Rd.

As part of the product launch, Trulieve and Khalifa Kush will be hosting an exclusive celebration on Thursday, December 15, at Overhills Mansion. The event will include music by DJ Tiara Laniece, exclusive giveaways, food, photo booths and more. Attendees must secure a ticket to receive Khalifa Kush gift bag with branded swag and raffle tickets for VIP items. Customers can reserve their spot at this event by visiting a Maryland Trulieve location to RSVP until December 13.

"I've always been driven to create products that offer different perspectives and experiences," said Wiz Khalifa. "To me, Khalifa Kush is a big part of that, and we are excited to continue our growth alongside Trulieve into Maryland."

Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Florida and Arizona, as well as in Pennsylvania starting December 12.

"Trulieve is excited that our exclusive partnership with the iconic Wiz Khalifa to curate and promote his unique product line is now expanding into Maryland," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class cannabis to Maryland patients and represent the passion and creativity that Wiz Khalifa is known for."

In stores and online, Maryland patients will find a wide variety of THC and CBD products including whole flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, vaporizers, and accessories.

For more information on store events and locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland or visit local Facebook and Instagram @Trulieve_MD.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Michigan, Arizona, and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches, and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM .

Trulieve to launch Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations Saturday, October 1. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.