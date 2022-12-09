OnPoint Community Credit Union Named One of Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Companies in 2022

Portland Business Journal ranked Oregon's largest credit union as second in financial services.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, OnPoint Community Credit Union has been named as one of Oregon's Most Admired Companies in the Portland Business Journal's annual survey of top executives in the region. OnPoint ranked second in the Financial Services category among credit unions, banks and wealth management firms throughout Oregon.

OnPoint leadership team attending the 2022 PBJ Most Admired awards. From left to right: Tory McVay, SVP/Chief Retail Officer, OnPoint, Wendy Beth Oliver, SVP/Chief Legal Officer, OnPoint, Cirith Anderson, SVP/Chief Risk Officer, OnPoint, Andrew Emerson, Vice President/Mortgage, OnPoint, Jim Armstrong, SVP/Chief Information Officer, OnPoint, Jim Hunt, SVP/Chief Financial Officer, OnPoint, Steve Leugers, SVP/Chief Credit Officer, OnPoint and Tim Clevenger, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer, OnPoint. (PRNewswire)

"Our dedicated employees, loyal members and trusted community partners are to thank for this recognition," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are honored to work together to build strong communities and support financial growth and well-being, one person at a time. We look forward to serving our region for many years to come."

The Portland Business Journal surveys 3,700 chief executive officers annually across Oregon and Southwest Washington to select the list of Most Admired companies. The survey identifies and evaluates companies across all industries based on innovation, branding and marketing, quality of management, community involvement, and quality of products and services.

This year, OnPoint welcomed its 500,000th member and celebrated its 90th anniversary. The credit union also marked its first anniversary of opening 20 Fred Meyer branches, a historic expansion providing access to financial services to more communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. In addition, OnPoint launched a new partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness to provide members with financial education, debt management and counseling services.

As OnPoint expands its membership and services, it has also increased its community support, donating more than $2.3 million to 304 local non-profits in 2022. A new record for the credit union's annual giving program, OnPoint's donations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, food and shelter, environmental impact and youth services. More information can be found at www.onpointcu.com/community-giving.

OnPoint also expanded its Green Horizons initiative in 2022, empowering its growing membership, employees and community to build a more sustainable future. Green Horizons includes loan discounts for green vehicles and solar panels, telecommuting and volunteer opportunities for employees, and donations to non-profits on the front lines of protecting the environment. This year, OnPoint donated $100,000 to SOLVE Oregon, The Nature Conservancy of Oregon, The Freshwater Trust, and Forth. More details on how OnPoint is moving toward a greener future can be found at www.onpointcu.com/green-horizons.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 500,000 members and with assets of $9.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

