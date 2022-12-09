InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Brush for Brushing & Styling Hair (NJD-2391)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hairbrush that enables you to brush, style or straighten hair in less time and with less effort than conventional hairbrushes," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the TSUNAMI. My design could simplify the hairstyling routine."

The invention provides an improved brush for brushing and styling hair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually turn or rotate the hairbrush. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain and fatigue. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women, men, salons, hairstylists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

