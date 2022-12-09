Humboldt Family Farms Collaborates with Emerald Cup Winners, Arcata Fire

The newly launched direct-to-consumer Cannabis line is offering exclusive vape cartridges curated with the notable Emerald Cup winning team

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2022 Emerald Cup this weekend (December 10-11), Humboldt Family Farms announces three new products curated in partnership with the 2021 Emerald Cup winning team at Arcata Fire. Humboldt Family Farms' core mission is to work together with the best Cannabis producers in the Humboldt County region, bringing the Legendary Humboldt experience directly to consumers, and this collaboration is the first of many strategic partnerships to deliver on this mission.

In partnership with Lizandro Salazar, president and co-founder of Arcata Fire, Humboldt Family Farms has curated three vape cartridges, exclusively available at buy.humboldtfamilyfarms.com for immediate home delivery.

"We're thrilled to be part of bringing these amazing vape cartridges directly to consumers via home delivery," says Scott Vasterling, founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "Not only is Arcata Fire a leader in this space, winner of multiple Emerald Cup awards, and maker of some of the best vape cartridges anywhere, they are our neighbors, and a big part of the Humboldt County community. Trust us when we say, these vape cartridges are FIRE!"

The collaborative vape cartridges include:

Humboldt Family Farms was launched in November of 2022, offering the world's best Cannabis, hand-curated and grown in sunshine by a collaboration of legacy craft farmers from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. Available for direct-to-home delivery through online ordering, Humboldt Family Farms offers premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls – all 100% grown in Humboldt County.

In addition to its existing line of products, Humboldt Family Farms wants to make it easy to try new premium strains direct from Humboldt County farms. To do this, they've created the Private Reserve VIP List. The Private Reserve VIP List is a club offering exclusive access to premium small lot grows. Commitment-free, consumers get first dibs on new offerings quarterly, which include up to 1 oz of the ultimate collection of legacy strains and exclusive small lot grows from the region. Interested consumers can join the Private Reserve VIP List by visiting humboldtfamilyfarms.com/#VIP .

For more information, or to purchase Cannabis direct from Humboldt County farmers, visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com .

About Humboldt Family Farms

Humboldt Family Farms offers the world's best Cannabis and Brands from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. – hand-curated and grown in sunshine by legacy farmers to provide optimum effect. Humboldt County's best farmers have come together to deliver the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis directly to your door. For more information visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com .

