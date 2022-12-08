Ultimate Pet Nutrition Celebrates Over 350,000 YTD Units Sold of Award-Winning Canine Nutritional Supplement, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive is a Revolutionary Canine Supplement that Provides Over 40 Vital Nutrients to Promote Whole Body Health

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® celebrates their best-selling product, Nutra Thrive ™ for dogs, for achieving over 350,000 units sold this year. This revolutionary canine supplement can be added to any dog food to enhance its nutritional value. This powerful supplement is formulated with over 40 nutrients including digestive enzymes, antioxidants, probiotics, minerals, and vitamins that support your dog's activity levels and promote a healthy diet. This year, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs was awarded the Pet Innovation Award for best "Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year." This award-winning supplement's formula helps support the digestive health, joint health, organ health, coats, and immune function of canines for a healthy, revitalized life.*

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs is a nutritional supplement powder with a one-of-a-kind nutrient-dense formula, crafted to be added to any wet or dry dog food. This canine supplement helps upgrade the nutritional value of dog food, allowing for a healthier, happier life. Ultimate Pet Nutrition's Nutra Thrive for Dog's advanced comprehensive formula contains a 4-in-1 blend that is composed of a superfoods blend, a super canine blend, vitamin and mineral blend, and a probiotic and enzyme blend. This superfood blend aims to support your dog's health and happiness through its blend of mushrooms while its super canine blend and probiotic-enzyme blend promote overall health and balanced digestion. Formulated with a tasty bacon flavor that your dog will enjoy, this revolutionary supplement will help balance your dog's digestion and diet while promoting a full, healthy coat. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive powder contains only premium nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, calcium, and amino acids, and zero additives, artificial ingredients, or fillers to support muscles, teeth, bones, joint health, skin health, and increased energy levels at any life stage.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake), MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Chlorella, and Spirulina

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast and Beef liver

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFU's** of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Protease, Papain, Lipase, Amylase)

**At time of manufacture.

Where to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition products on Amazon are also available. Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian, international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide, and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits for dogs and cats can appreciate. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

