Texas Health Dallas Leading the Way in Cardiac Care

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. It is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of certification.

Our efforts aren't driven by accolades but…by a commitment to provide care with compassion...

"It's definitely an honor to be the first hospital in Texas to earn this distinction, but it simply confirms we're striving to do what's best for our patients," said Aurora Estevez, M.D., Texas Health Dallas chief quality and medical officer. "Our efforts aren't driven by accolades but instead by a commitment to providing exceptional patient care with compassion by all involved – from the physicians on the medical staff, to nurses, to each and every hospital employee."

Created in July of this year, the advanced certification requires health facilities to complete a rigorous, on-site review by The Joint Commission.

"We are so proud of our team and the work that they have done," said Melinda Hirshouer, D.N.P., R.N., Critical Care and Cardiology director for Texas Health Dallas. "It validates the commitment and effort for the multidisciplinary care that our patients receive — from the identification and treatment of coronary artery disease — to the prevention and treatment of heart attacks, and finally to recovery and cardiac rehabilitation."

According to statistics published in 2020 by the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 69,000 Texans were admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. Knowing that someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, Texas Health Resources is committed to meeting the needs of North Texans where they live. Texas Health facilities in Arlington, Fort Worth, Southwest Fort Worth and Plano have earned recognition from The Joint Commission and been certified as Primary Heart Attack Centers.

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

