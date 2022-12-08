Motorola kicks off season of giving with the new moto g play

Enter to win the new moto g play and popular 2022 devices during 12 Days of Moto

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola today unveiled the latest addition to its moto g family in North America – the new moto g play. Arriving just in time for the season of giving, the new moto g play packs in premium features at a budget-friendly price, including a smooth, ultra-wide display, AI-powered triple camera system, and a long-lasting battery.

Motorola unveils the new moto g play-2023 (PRNewswire)

And that's not all – Motorola is ramping up the holiday festivities with a chance to win the all-new moto g play during its 12 Days of Moto giveaway, plus early holiday discounts on popular devices.

meet the new moto g play:

a faster, flashier display: An ultra-wide 6.5" HD+ display gives you maximum viewing pleasure, and a 20:9 aspect ratio for widescreen movies, shows and games. Now bolstered by a faster 90hz refresh rate, you can enjoy less lag when gaming, watching videos, and scrolling on social media.

brilliant shots in a snap : Touting a triple sensor system, the new moto g play delivers sharp, stunning images, including extreme close-ups and beautiful portraits with a blur effect. Enjoy AI-enabled features like Auto Smile capture, Smart Composition and Dual Capture make it easier than ever to shoot like a pro and capture creative content.

power that lasts : The 5000mAh battery lasts up to three days on a single charge 1 , so you never have to miss out when you're out and about. When you are running low, the 10W rapid charger gives you hours of battery life in just minutes of charging.

content delivered with convenience: The new moto g play offers 32GB of built-in storage, expandable by up to 512GB with a microSD card2, meaning you can carry your content wherever you go. With 3GB of memory, the device recognizes every touch without lag.

enter to win the new moto g play during 12 Days of Moto

Today only, consumers in the U.S. and Canada can enter to win the new moto g play as part of the 12 Days of Moto giveaway on Instagram ( @motorolaUS ; @motorolaca ). Stay tuned for more giveaways as 12 Days of Moto continues through December 16, featuring highlights from our 2022 lineup like the all-new motorola edge and our most popular moto g devices.

Whether you're shopping for friends and family, or in the market for a new phone yourself, Motorola has a device for everyone this holiday season, including gifts for the eco-conscious, the traveler, the gamer, and more. For great savings on the phones topping everyone's wish list, visit motorola.com or motorola.ca .

moto g play availability

In the United States, the new moto g play will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting January 12 (MSRP: $169.99), with subsequent availability at Metro by T-Mobile, Dish, Xfinity Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Optimum Mobile.

In Canada, the new moto g play will be available starting January 12, 2023 at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retail locations.

About Lenovo & Motorola

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com ,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

Legal Disclaimers

1. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

Stephanie Stiltz , sstiltz@motorola.com CONTACT:

Motorola Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc