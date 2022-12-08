IMAS Announces Dr Scott Gottlieb as Keynote Speaker for ACCESS 2023 in Miami Beach

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) is pleased to announce Dr Scott Gottlieb, Physician, Former FDA Commissioner, and Former CMS Senior Advisor, as the opening keynote speaker on April 4, 2023, for the ACCESS 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo in Miami Beach.

Dr Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, will deliver the opening keynote address at the International Market Access Society's ACCESS 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo in Miami: April 3-5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Dr Gottlieb will deliver an in-person keynote address on Healthcare Innovation and Affordability – Are They Compatible?

Dr Gottlieb will deliver an in-person keynote address on Healthcare Innovation and Affordability – Are They Compatible? He is a physician and served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Gottlieb's work focuses on advancing public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery, and expanding consumer choice and safety. He serves on the boards of Pfizer Inc. and Illumina, Inc., is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.

Over 400 market access professionals and stakeholders are expected to attend ACCESS 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 3-5, the leading event in the US for leaders and stakeholders to shape the future of market access, pricing, and reimbursement.

Sessions will cover 5 major topic areas, over 2 days of plenary sessions, interactive workshops, engaging debate panels and oral presentations, including:

Optimal Market Access: Role of Real-World Evidence

Payer Strategies and the Changing Impact of Legislative Policies on Market Access

Patient Perspective and Role in Policy Decision Making - Imaginary or Real Influence?

Access Evolution in Low- and Middle-income Countries

The Latest and Most Important Access Methodologies, Frameworks, and Trends

For the latest agenda and confirmed speakers for ACCESS 2023, visit www.marketaccess.org/access2023. Super early bird rates are now in effect, with registration starting as low as $600.

About IMAS

IMAS' vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. To learn more about IMAS and join for free, visit www.marketaccess.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Market Access Society