Human Horizons Selects BlackBerry to Power Its Ultra-Futuristic Digital GT, HiPhi Z Vehicle

SHANGHAI and WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Human Horizons, a leading Chinese new mobility and intelligent driving technology company, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller of its second flagship vehicle, the HiPhi Z.

Leveraging the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS), QNX® OS for Safety and QNX® Hypervisor, the HiPhi Z combines the latest in technological innovation with style and comfort, offering customers an unparalleled next-level driving experience.

Designed with intuitive functionality and advanced digital features, the HiPhi Z boasts an ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital cockpit and is equipped with a cutting-edge AI voice assistant, the HiPhi Bot, which can enhance multiple aspects of the driving and passenger experience. For instance, by listening to the driver's voice and identifying their position in the vehicle, the HiPhi Bot can turn the central control screen to the most ergonomically friendly angle, nod and greet the driver. It can even make refined movements in time with the beat of the in-car music, just like a dancer.

In the vehicle's digital cockpit, the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor also provide HiPhi Z with outstanding design flexibility and scalability. The QNX Hypervisor allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development time and long-term costs of ownership while ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

"BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation is why OEMs look to us to help power these complex new vehicle architectures," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific, BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to collaborate with Human Horizons on Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving, High Performance Compute (HPC) and Central Gateway technologies to build innovative smart vehicles that are safely driving the future of mobility."

"Human Horizons is focused on bringing futuristic cars to life with connected, intelligent, safe and advanced technology. We are excited to launch the HiPhi Z, alongside the HiPhi X, as our dual flagship models," said Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons. "BlackBerry is a trusted partner and collaborating with them allows us to achieve our '3-Smart' strategic blueprint, supporting the development of smart cars, smart transportation, and smart cities. Together we are helping to underpin a smarter and more technologically sophisticated future, without sacrificing safety, security or reliability."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

