Hearts for Hospice and Catholic Hospice bring back The Best of the Best of Las Olas Luncheon

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearts for Hospice hosted the Best of the Best of Las Olas at Lobster Bar Sea Grille to benefit Catholic Hospice. The event was generously sponsored by South Florida restaurateur Jack Jackson, Honorary Chair, VIP Sponsors Judson Capital, Tommy Bahama, Hearts for Hospice Ambassadors and The Best of the Best Models from the Broward community. The models were Albert Miniaci, Rob Ceravolo, Jeff Cross, George Mollas, Ryan Gustafson, Michel Neutelings, Patrick Haywood, Mike Penrod, Jonathan Lord, Steve Savor and Steve Shapiro, WSVN 7 News Retired Sports Director, all sported Tommy Bahama fashion with The Best of the Best, MC Comedian Drew Satee and the sounds of DJ Michel Marino filled the room with fun and excitement. Philanthropists Albert and Beatriz Miniaci announced their $20,000 matching gift pledge to benefit the Catholic Palliative Care program in honor of Rose Miniaci, Tammi Molinet, and Kim Pagano. All donations received will be matched by The Albert and Beatriz Miniaci Family Foundation. The "Make Everyday a Gift" campaign" allows Hearts for Hospice to help nonprofits raise funds for the greater good, said Co-Chair Claudette Pagano, who understands the mission of Catholic Hospice. "We are honored to receive support of the Miniaci's and others who have been cared for by Catholic Hospice", Dian Backoff, Executive Director. To make your matching gift, contact Jessica Joseph, Manager of Philanthropy and Public Relations at (305) 822-2380 or givetohospice@catholichospice.org.

Best of the Best on Las Olas 2022 (PRNewswire)

Photo credit: Clay Wieland Photography

For over 30 years, Catholic Hospice has provided care to more than 70,000 patients and families from all religious backgrounds throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. As a not-for-profit hospice provider dedicated to giving those with a life-limiting prognosis the supportive and quality care they deserve. Our highly trained staff members spend more hours a day with patients and their loved ones than any other hospice provider. Catholic Hospice cares for patients in any residential setting: at home, nursing home, assisted living facility, or in one of our three inpatient care centers. Catholic Hospice also provides special programs such as L'chaim Jewish Hospice Program, Camp Erin: a bereavement camp for children as well as other bereavement support groups. We Honor Veterans, Pet Peace of Mind, and Catholic Palliative Care Services (CPCS) are all offered through Catholic Hospice services. Catholic Palliative Care Services provides specialized medical care for individuals and their loved ones facing serious illness, led by specially trained Palliative Physicians, our interdisciplinary team provides choices and patient centered care aimed at improving the overall quality of life. To make your matching gift, contact givetohospice@catholichospice.org or visit www.catholichospice.org.

