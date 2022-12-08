Earth Cardboard Develops Eco Solar Cooker Made of Water-Repellent Cardboard

INA, Japan, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Cardboard Co., Ltd., headquartered in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, announced that it has developed an environmentally friendly cooking utensil made of water-repellent cardboard by applying a varnish coating to the Eco Solar Cooker. The company started selling Eco Solar Cooker with water-repellent function on Dec. 1, 2022.

Product image: https://www.bestcarton.com/media/kids/photo/solar-cooker-01.jpg

Product information: https://www.bestcarton.com/media/kids/solar-cooker-english.html

Eco Solar Cooker is a cooking utensil invented by Earth Cardboard. Using silver-colored cardboard, it collects the sun's heat and light. The cooker is convenient for outdoor cooking such as camping and barbecue and useful as a disaster kit.

Eco Solar Cooker:

is handy because it is lightweight and small before being assembled.

is disposed of easily.

can make small donuts.

can cook rice.

How to make a small donut with Eco Solar Cooker: https://www.bestcarton.com/cardboard/etc/0131/donuts.MP4

It is a very convenient item but water-sensitive because it is made of cardboard. Therefore, Earth Cardboard applied a varnish coating to Eco Solar Cooker to make it water repellent. Eco Solar Cooker can be used even in case of light rain or splashing by a child playing with a water gun.

About Earth Cardboard Co., Ltd.

Earth Cardboard is a Japanese cardboard company with a lineup of over 3,300 types of cardboard boxes. Customers can easily find the box they need. The company also specializes in small-lot full-color printing. It even can manufacture treasure chests similar to those in manga comics and animation.

Sample of treasure chests:

Official website: https://www.bestcarton.com/ (Japanese)

