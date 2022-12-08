Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer.

"Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "We are the category leader in a large and growing market. I'm excited to take these steps to strengthen our enterprise capabilities, accelerate the adoption of our Data Intelligence platform, and help customers and partners unlock even more business value from their data."

In the newly-created role of President, Field Operations, Mark Schmitz will lead Collibra's unified sales, customer success, marketing, and partner organizations. Schmitz has more than 20 years of experience driving digital transformation, business operations, sales, customer success, and marketing for technology leaders. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Citrix and has held senior leadership roles at SAP, Ariba, and Accenture.

"Data is the future of business and unlocking its potential is a major priority for organizations around the world," said Schmitz. "With great vision, great technology, and great people, Collibra has established itself as the catalyst for this transformation. I'm thrilled to help lead the company on the next phase of growth as we deliver lasting value to our customers."

As Collibra's new CFO, Dan Graham brings over 20 years of experience in cloud software and SaaS, helping both startups and global public companies accelerate and achieve profitable growth. Graham was most recently CFO at Brightly, a SaaS asset management solution. Prior to Brightly, he held CFO and COO roles at Allbridge and MercuryGate International. Graham also previously served as Global Vice President and division CFO within SAP's cloud business unit and held multiple divisional CFO roles at Ariba.

"Collibra offers the industry's most advanced Data Intelligence platform and is uniquely positioned to be the single system of engagement for data," said Graham. "As Collibra continues to expand with large enterprise customers across the globe, I look forward to partnering with the leadership team as we enable the company for the next phase of its growth journey."

Collibra, which provides the industry's only end-to-end Data Intelligence platform, helps organizations increase access to trusted data by unifying data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy in a single platform. The company recently announced a wave of new product innovations to make data intelligence easy and accessible to more data users.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland, and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter, or follow us on LinkedIn .

