TextNow Kicks Off Giving Season by Paying Off $50,000 in Phone Bills

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, announced today that it is kicking off the season of giving by paying off $50,000 worth of phone bills. TextNow began paying off the phone bills of unsuspecting consumers via GoFundMe on December 5th and plans to continue to do so via social media as well as provide free SIM cards through December 23rd. The brand is working to raise awareness amongst consumers that they can, in fact, eliminate their expensive phone plans and reallocate the $120.00 in average monthly savings toward other expenses.

One search on GoFundMe yields hundreds of results where people are asking for help paying their phone bill, and TextNow has identified recipients particularly in need, including single parents, veterans, students, and those affected by job loss, sickness, injuries, and recent losses. TextNow hopes that by paying these bills, particularly during the holidays with inflation at a 40-year high, the brand is not only helping those in need, but providing them with a much bigger gift: the long-term solution to costly, unnecessary phone bill expenses.

"At TextNow, we believe communication is an essential need, that no one should have to pay for," said Derek Ting, co-founder and CEO of TextNow. "We hope this campaign drives a clear message to consumers that there is no need to pay an expensive monthly phone bill and remain attached to a complicated phone plan, particularly during these tough economic times."

After the initial group of consumers are surprised with their phone bills being paid on GoFundMe, those who need their phone bills paid can enter by tagging @TextNow on Twitter using #TextNowPays or commenting on TextNow's "50K Giveaway" Instagram post. When chosen, TextNow will DM the lucky recipients to let them know their phone bills have been paid in full. As an add-on, TextNow is offering their SIM card free for a limited time so that consumers can unlock free cell phone coverage on the nation's largest wireless networks without ever paying for a monthly phone bill.

For more information on TextNow's holiday giveback campaign, visit www.textnow.com/textnowpays.

TextNow is democratizing phone service by providing users with a free phone number and unlimited calling, texting, and video calling over WiFi and on a nationwide wireless network. Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free mobile phone service in the US, supported by advertising. We have offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Waterloo, Ontario and our app has been downloaded more than 250 million times globally. Our phone service helps more than 10 million people connect freely every month. For more information visit http://www.textnow.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

