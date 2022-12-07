Lumin Digital Wins Silver in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin) has been named a silver winner in the Company of the Year – Business to Business category in this year's Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Lumin received the award based on several criteria. The company has experienced significant growth over the last year (as submitted in August 2022), which includes:

41 signed clients, a 78% year-over-year increase,

2.7 million users under contract, a 107% year-over-year increase

12% annual user organic growth rate

The company's year-over-year revenue numbers grew by 143%, and its year-over-year employee growth in that same span was 39%. Achieving a high level of employee retention has also been key to Lumin's success, and within the last year, the company employee has maintained a 96 percent retention rate.

The 12th annual program saw substantial competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in using new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners' continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

"We believe that building a great company requires servant leadership and a commitment to employees. We want our employees to love working at Lumin, and we strive to give them the tools, resources, and freedom to be creative and go the extra mile for our clients," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO at Lumin Digital. "This award is a tremendous achievement for all of our employees and is a testament to what makes Lumin special."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian, and Portland Tribune.

For more information on the Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

