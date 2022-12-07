Freepoint Solar Launches Residential Community Solar Service in New York and Develops Construction-Ready Project in Rhode Island

Freepoint Solar's projects in Greene County, New York, and Richmond, Rhode Island, support each state's legislative goals to transition toward a clean energy future.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Solar LLC ("Freepoint Solar"), the solar energy development affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC ("Freepoint Commodities") and Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC ("Freepoint Solutions"), today announced that it commenced residential and small commercial solar service for customers in Greene County, New York, from its 7.0 MW(dc) solar facility in Coxsackie, New York, and completed pre-construction development of its 4.99 MW(dc) solar project in Richmond, Rhode Island. Together, these projects will generate approximately 12,000 MWh/Yr of clean, renewable energy for electric consumers in the states of New York and Rhode Island.

"Freepoint's expanding suite of energy transition offerings, including renewables, storage, and carbon offsets and credits, help customers to economically reduce their carbon footprint. Our community solar projects for residential and small commercial businesses showcase our commitment to meeting the needs of customers and states as they look to transition to clean energy," said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint Commodities.

The Coxsackie project, which has been developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, New York, will serve approximately 650 residential and small commercial customers across Central Hudson's service territory.

"The Coxsackie and Woodville projects are a subset of our 300MW advanced development portfolio serving wholesale, utility and mass market customers throughout the Northeast," said Peter Ford, Managing Director of Freepoint Solar. "We are pleased to provide our Central Hudson mass market customers with renewable energy service in addition to guaranteed savings off their utility bills."

Freepoint Solar brings several additional benefits to the local Coxsackie community:

Annual payments totaling approximately $1 million , to be distributed to the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District, with portions also paid to Greene County and the Town of Coxsackie .





$20,000 in funding to support the Coxsackie-Athens Foundation for Education's STEM program.





50 acres of land dedicated for the establishment, implementation, and annual maintenance of an Endangered and Threatened Species Mitigation Plan, in agreement with Greene Land Trust.





Funding for new fire equipment for Coxsackie Hose Co. #3.

In October 2022 Freepoint Solar also completed pre-construction development and closed on a transaction for the sale of Woodville Solar to a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners. Woodville Solar is a 4.99 MW(dc) project in the town of Richmond, Rhode Island. This project, which will be comprised of approximately 12,600 solar panels installed on an abandoned turf farm, has received all required permits for construction and operation of the facility, and participates in the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program, administered by Rhode Island Energy.

"Freepoint is committed to helping customers reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and making positive contributions to the communities we serve," said Geno Cortina, Senior Vice President of Sales at Freepoint Solutions. "We can leverage our Freepoint Solar and Freepoint Solutions platforms to support customers' efforts to reduce Scope 1, 2, & 3 emissions."

About Freepoint Solar LLC and Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC

Freepoint Solar LLC, the solar energy development affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, originates and develops distributed and utility-scale projects in the Northeastern United States located near population centers to help satisfy the growing demand for renewable power. Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC, the retail energy subsidiary of Freepoint Commodities LLC, delivers customized and sustainable supply solutions to businesses in PJM, ERCOT & NYISO.

