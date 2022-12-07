Ellucian's CEO Laura Ipsen Highlighted in Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS List

Prominent technology leader recognized for driving transformation of higher education

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that President and CEO Laura Ipsen has been recognized as one of the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report.

The list highlights individuals based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. More than 400 entries were reviewed and honorees were identified by The Software Report based on nominations and extensive research.

"It is an honor to be recognized in The Software Report's 2022 list of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS," said Laura Ipsen, President & CEO, Ellucian. "Any recognition of a leader is made possible by the strength of an amazing team to drive results. Together, we are accelerating the digital transformation of higher education to empower institutions to modernize, increase operational efficiencies, and most importantly, enable student success. Our SaaS-based solutions are supporting more innovative, more secure, and more sustainable institutions that can deliver the modern experience that today's students demand."

With 15+ years of experience delivering cloud solutions, and over 50 years of experience supporting higher education, Ellucian was the first to market with two fully functional SaaS-based SIS systems, Banner and Colleague. And with the Ellucian Experience Platform demonstrates an approach to SaaS solutions that is open, interoperable, personalized, and secure.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

