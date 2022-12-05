World's only Manufacturer of Iridium Rings Expands Production to Meet Holiday Demand

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithson Tennant, a division of American Elements, the world's only producer of iridium fine jewelry announced today it is expanding productions on iridium rings to attempt to meet full demand during the holidays.

A representative of Smithson Tennant said, "We have struggled in prior years to satisfy the Christmas rush for our iridium rings and wedding bands. We are hoping to be in a better position this year."

Smithson Tennant is the only company in the world with the technology and craftsman to produce jewelry out of iridium, which is significantly harder than gold, platinum, and silver with a melting point that is more than two times higher than gold.

