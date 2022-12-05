Flashfood Program Expands to More Stop & Shop Stores in New York City to Help Save More Shoppers Money on Groceries While Reducing Waste

The neighborhood supermarket introduces the grocery savings app to Brooklyn and Queens, additional stores in the Bronx

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashfood , a digital marketplace that significantly reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, today announced availability in two additional New York City boroughs – Queens and Brooklyn, with neighborhood grocer, Stop & Shop. Since launching the partnership in 2021, Stop & Shop and Flashfood have together saved over 140,000 pounds of food from ending up in U.S. landfills.





Flashfood logo (PRNewswire)

With inflation impacting retailers across the country, Flashfood is an easy way for everyone to have access to high-quality, fresh foods while significantly saving money on their grocery bills. New Yorkers will be able to now access steeply discounted groceries and reduce food waste via the Flashfood app at the following Stop & Shop locations:

2136 Bartow Ave in the Bronx (launched June 2022 )

64-66 Myrtle Avenue in Glendale , Queens

74-17 Grand Ave in Maspeth , Queens

961 East 174 th Street in the Bronx

1710 Avenue Y in Brooklyn

625 Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn

Stop & Shop's partnership with Flashfood kicked off in 2021 when the supermarket launched Flashfood at four store locations in Worcester, MA. Within eight months, the pilot program reduced nearly 35,000 pounds in food waste - one of the top contributors to climate change . Due to the success of the pilot, Flashfood was soon integrated into Stop & Shop stores throughout Rhode Island and the Bronx, bringing the overall number of food diverted from landfills as a result of the partnership in these regions to over 140,000 pounds - preventing 265,998 pounds of CO 2 e from being released into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to the CO 2 e emissions of driving over 299,490 miles in the average car.

"Our partnership with Flashfood has been a successful addition to our food waste diversion programs, helping us prevent more than 140,000 pounds of food from ending up in landfills since 2021," said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. "We're proud to deepen our commitment to reducing food waste by expanding the Flashfood program to more stores in the New York City area. Our shoppers in the boroughs can benefit from significant savings on groceries while also helping the planet."

With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy available products right from their mobile device. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers can simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

Over the past two years, more than 2.5 million users in North America have turned to Flashfood to save money and reduce waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food from ending up in landfills throughout the U.S. and Canada and has saved shoppers over $130 million in aggregate on their grocery bills. Flashfood can be found in more than 1,450 participating stores in North America.

"We've already saved New Yorkers more than two million dollars on groceries and we're excited to make an even bigger impact throughout the city with Stop & Shop," said Josh Domingues, Flashfood's Founder & CEO. "Expanding further into the Bronx, plus adding stores in Brooklyn and Queens, means more families will have access to affordable groceries while reducing the amount of perfectly good food that ends up in landfills."

Participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator . To learn about Stop & Shop's community efforts, visit stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose . To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,450 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $130 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

