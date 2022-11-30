TrueCar Releases Analysis of November Industry Sales

OEMs' first response to increasing inventories is to pull the fleet lever

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,136,329 units in November 2022, up 7% from a year ago and about on par with October 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14 million, up 9% from November 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 954,799 units, about even from a year ago and down about 3% from October 2022.

"Inventories are on pace for a fourth consecutive month of double-digit increases. Consumers, however, continue to face affordability challenges and high monthly payments, keeping many on the sidelines," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "To maintain sales momentum, manufacturers appear to be shifting some of the new supply to non-retail sales."

November fleet sales are up 68% year-over-year, and up 21% over October.

"A TrueCar survey showed that 77% of shoppers are brand agnostic, open to finding whichever make meets their needs. Because incentives and price reductions have not yet materialized, there's a larger potential for brand conquesting," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "There is potential for a growth-minded OEM to lean into this opportunity."

Additional November Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and about even with October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 68% from a year ago and up 21% from October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 14 million units.

Used vehicle sales for November 2022 are expected to reach almost 3 million, down 13% from a year ago and even with October 2022.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.6% compared to October 2022 at 6.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9.8%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 30,798 30,441 33,398 1.2 % -2.9 % -7.8 % -4.1 % Daimler 26,483 25,101 29,425 5.5 % 1.3 % -10.0 % -6.4 % Ford 149,857 157,417 156,917 -4.8 % -8.6 % -4.5 % -0.7 % GM 199,521 139,618 201,296 42.9 % 37.2 % -0.9 % 3.1 % Honda 82,410 85,055 81,545 -3.1 % -7.0 % 1.1 % 5.1 % Hyundai 62,626 49,347 64,957 26.9 % 21.8 % -3.6 % 0.3 % Kia 56,595 45,318 58,276 24.9 % 19.9 % -2.9 % 1.0 % Nissan 64,595 57,625 66,678 12.1 % 7.6 % -3.1 % 0.8 % Stellantis 110,357 125,415 111,941 -12.0 % -15.5 % -1.4 % 2.5 % Subaru 46,700 33,045 48,568 41.3 % 35.7 % -3.8 % 0.0 % Tesla 41,537 33,980 43,198 22.2 % 17.3 % -3.8 % 0.0 % Toyota 173,583 154,139 187,367 12.6 % 8.1 % -7.4 % -3.7 % Volkswagen Group 44,998 41,642 48,506 8.1 % 3.7 % -7.2 % -3.5 % Industry 1,136,329 1,021,610 1,181,176 11.2 % 6.8 % -3.8 % 0.1 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 28,948 28,811 30,719 0.5 % -3.5 % -5.8 % -2.0 % Daimler 24,336 22,899 27,379 6.3 % 2.0 % -11.1 % -7.6 % Ford 106,765 122,181 117,377 -12.6 % -16.1 % -9.0 % -5.4 % GM 148,007 125,465 166,418 18.0 % 13.2 % -11.1 % -7.5 % Honda 80,327 84,618 79,266 -5.1 % -8.9 % 1.3 % 5.4 % Hyundai 61,057 48,706 64,207 25.4 % 20.3 % -4.9 % -1.1 % Kia 54,632 42,539 56,318 28.4 % 23.3 % -3.0 % 0.9 % Nissan 56,932 51,233 54,410 11.1 % 6.7 % 4.6 % 8.8 % Stellantis 76,486 100,611 89,438 -24.0 % -27.0 % -14.5 % -11.1 % Subaru 45,699 32,378 47,294 41.1 % 35.5 % -3.4 % 0.5 % Tesla 35,023 33,656 36,193 4.1 % -0.1 % -3.2 % 0.6 % Toyota 155,752 144,204 167,783 8.0 % 3.7 % -7.2 % -3.5 % Volkswagen Group 40,363 40,941 44,314 -1.4 % -5.4 % -8.9 % -5.3 % Industry 954,799 919,212 1,025,020 3.9 % -0.3 % -6.9 % -3.1 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 1,850 1,630 2,679 13.5 % 8.9 % -31.0 % -28.2 % Daimler 2,147 2,202 2,046 -2.5 % -6.4 % 4.9 % 9.1 % Ford 43,092 35,236 39,540 22.3 % 17.4 % 9.0 % 13.3 % GM 51,514 14,153 34,878 264.0 % 249.4 % 47.7 % 53.6 % Honda 2,083 437 2,279 377.1 % 358.0 % -8.6 % -4.9 % Hyundai 1,569 641 750 144.7 % 134.9 % 109.2 % 117.6 % Kia 1,963 2,779 1,958 -29.4 % -32.2 % 0.2 % 4.3 % Nissan 7,663 6,392 12,268 19.9 % 15.1 % -37.5 % -35.0 % Stellantis 33,871 24,804 22,503 36.6 % 31.1 % 50.5 % 56.5 % Subaru 1,001 667 1,274 50.1 % 44.1 % -21.4 % -18.3 % Tesla 6,514 324 7,005 1910.2 % 1829.8 % -7.0 % -3.3 % Toyota 17,831 9,935 19,584 79.5 % 72.3 % -9.0 % -5.3 % Volkswagen Group 4,635 701 4,192 560.7 % 534.3 % 10.6 % 15.0 % Industry 178,597 102,200 153,223 74.8 % 67.8 % 16.6 % 21.2 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 6.0 % 5.4 % 8.0 % 12.2 % -25.1 % Daimler 8.1 % 8.8 % 7.0 % -7.6 % 16.6 % Ford 28.8 % 22.4 % 25.2 % 28.5 % 14.1 % GM 25.8 % 10.1 % 17.3 % 154.7 % 49.0 % Honda 2.5 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 392.4 % -9.6 % Hyundai 2.5 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 92.8 % 117.0 % Kia 3.5 % 6.1 % 3.4 % -43.4 % 3.2 % Nissan 11.9 % 11.1 % 18.4 % 7.0 % -35.5 % Stellantis 30.7 % 19.8 % 20.1 % 55.2 % 52.7 % Subaru 2.1 % 2.0 % 2.6 % 6.2 % -18.3 % Tesla 15.7 % 1.0 % 16.2 % 1544.5 % -3.3 % Toyota 10.3 % 6.4 % 10.5 % 59.4 % -1.7 % Volkswagen Group 10.3 % 1.7 % 8.6 % 511.4 % 19.2 % Industry 15.7 % 10.0 % 13.0 % 57.1 % 21.2 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual BMW 2.7 % 3.0 % 2.8 % Daimler 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.5 % Ford 13.2 % 15.4 % 13.3 % GM 17.6 % 13.7 % 17.0 % Honda 7.3 % 8.3 % 6.9 % Hyundai 5.5 % 4.8 % 5.5 % Kia 5.0 % 4.4 % 4.9 % Nissan 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Stellantis 9.7 % 12.3 % 9.5 % Subaru 4.1 % 3.2 % 4.1 % Tesla 3.7 % 3.3 % 3.7 % Toyota 15.3 % 15.1 % 15.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.0 % 4.1 % 4.1 %

95.9 % 95.7 % 95.8 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual BMW 3.0 % 3.1 % 3.0 % Daimler 2.5 % 2.5 % 2.7 % Ford 11.2 % 13.3 % 11.5 % GM 15.5 % 13.6 % 16.2 % Honda 8.4 % 9.2 % 7.7 % Hyundai 6.4 % 5.3 % 6.3 % Kia 5.7 % 4.6 % 5.5 % Nissan 6.0 % 5.6 % 5.3 % Stellantis 8.0 % 10.9 % 8.7 % Subaru 4.8 % 3.5 % 4.6 % Tesla 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.5 % Toyota 16.3 % 15.7 % 16.4 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 4.5 % 4.3 %

95.8 % 95.5 % 95.7 %

ATP



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $68,658 $61,769 $70,318 11.2 % -2.4 % Daimler $73,959 $67,617 $71,784 9.4 % 3.0 % Ford $54,233 $48,709 $52,756 11.3 % 2.8 % GM $53,079 $54,388 $52,043 -2.4 % 2.0 % Honda $37,101 $35,176 $37,913 5.5 % -2.1 % Hyundai $36,706 $35,814 $37,143 2.5 % -1.2 % Kia $34,252 $33,620 $34,383 1.9 % -0.4 % Nissan $36,964 $34,290 $37,094 7.8 % -0.4 % Stellantis $55,408 $52,665 $54,693 5.2 % 1.3 % Subaru $35,392 $34,767 $34,855 1.8 % 1.5 % Toyota $41,297 $40,227 $39,908 2.7 % 3.5 % Volkswagen Group $47,418 $44,754 $45,682 6.0 % 3.8 % Industry $45,290 $44,074 $44,769 2.8 % 1.2 %

Incentives



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,305 $2,786 $1,366 -53.2 % -4.4 % Daimler $1,209 $2,427 $1,286 -50.2 % -6.0 % Ford $965 $2,462 $1,020 -60.8 % -5.4 % GM $1,334 $1,829 $1,377 -27.1 % -3.2 % Honda $1,028 $1,599 $1,050 -35.7 % -2.1 % Hyundai $1,056 $1,209 $855 -12.6 % 23.5 % Kia $552 $1,652 $423 -66.6 % 30.6 % Nissan $1,349 $1,995 $1,437 -32.4 % -6.2 % Stellantis $1,604 $2,465 $1,333 -34.9 % 20.4 % Subaru $638 $1,058 $671 -39.7 % -4.9 % Toyota $720 $1,257 $754 -42.7 % -4.5 % Volkswagen Group $1,650 $2,089 $1,506 -21.0 % 9.6 % Industry $1,072 $1,903 $1,060 -43.7 % 1.1 %

Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 1.9 % 4.5 % 1.9 % -57.9 % -2.1 % Daimler 1.6 % 3.6 % 1.8 % -54.5 % -8.8 % Ford 1.8 % 5.1 % 1.9 % -64.8 % -8.0 % GM 2.5 % 3.4 % 2.6 % -25.3 % -5.1 % Honda 2.8 % 4.5 % 2.8 % -39.1 % 0.1 % Hyundai 2.9 % 3.4 % 2.3 % -14.8 % 25.0 % Kia 1.6 % 4.9 % 1.2 % -67.2 % 31.1 % Nissan 3.6 % 5.8 % 3.9 % -37.3 % -5.8 % Stellantis 2.9 % 4.7 % 2.4 % -38.1 % 18.8 % Subaru 1.8 % 3.0 % 1.9 % -40.7 % -6.3 % Toyota 1.7 % 3.1 % 1.9 % -44.2 % -7.7 % Volkswagen Group 3.5 % 4.7 % 3.3 % -25.4 % 5.6 % Industry 2.4 % 4.3 % 2.4 % -45.2 % 0.0 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Nov 2022 Forecast Nov 2021 Actual Oct 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $51,464,397,411 $45,026,320,944 $52,880,515,204 14.3 % -2.7 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

