Revol Greens Partners With Blue Radix to Add Autonomous Growing To US Greenhouses

The collaboration will expand across all Revol Greens' greenhouses, increasing crop yield, reducing energy costs, and allowing the company to more easily scale production and greenhouse expansion across the US.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revol Greens, the largest sustainable greenhouse lettuce grower in North America, has chosen Blue Radix, an independent Dutch autonomous growing specialist, to provide technology services to all of Revol's US-based greenhouses. Blue Radix will offer artificial intelligence technology and services for Revol Green's daily greenhouse operations including climate control, irrigation, and energy management. Revol Greens' investment in AI will increase crop yield levels and reduce energy costs, furthering its mission to grow lettuce and greens in a more sustainable way that is better for people and the planet. The two companies started their cooperation in April this year.

"We are excited to use Blue Radix's artificial intelligence tools to support our growers and optimize energy and climate control throughout our expanding network of greenhouse facilities" says Mohammed Oufattole, Revol Greens CTO. "With Blue Radix's Crop Controller, we are continuously collecting and processing live data and using it for decision automation in ways far more efficient than humanly possible, giving growers the tools they need to maximize crop productivity while controlling energy costs."

With Blue Radix's Crop Controller, data is collected, structured, and processed using algorithms to automate day-to-day decision making, continuously seeking ways to reduce costs and minimize risks 24x7, 365 days a year. The "digital brain" will autonomously manage and stabilize Revol's greenhouses climate conditions and optimize energy use, even in locations with harsh outside weather conditions such as Revol Green's Owatonna, Minnesota facility.

Autonomous growing for lettuce in commercial greenhouses

"We are very proud to be working with Revol Greens, one of the most forward-thinking lettuce companies in the US," says Ronald Hoek, CEO of Blue Radix. "We're excited to see our Crop Controller algorithms in action to help them get the most out of each greenhouse and continue to scale their local greenhouses across the US."

Blue Radix's advanced AI technology will calculate the optimal greenhouse climate every 5 minutes using plant and climate sensors based on historical data and multi-day weather forecasts, giving Revol Greens more control over temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide and required light levels in all their greenhouses.

Freedom to grow in different climate conditions

Revol Greens' partnership with Blue Radix will allow Revol Greens to control production more precisely across multiple locations in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Texas.

"Lettuce and greens are more complex to grow indoors than most appreciate, especially when operating in different geographies where each variety may require unique settings depending on the local outside weather conditions." Mohammed Oufattole continues, "Using Crop Controller we're able to automate the climate decisions according to each lettuce variety and based on the facility's local climate profile, allowing our expert growers to make production forecasts with more precision and deliver high quality, more consistent crops."

Increased crop yield

"By partnering with Blue Radix to adopt autonomous growing we predict the ability to significantly increase our production output while keeping our energy use and costs down," says Michael Wainscott, CEO of Revol Greens. "Revol Green's ultimate goal is to make safe, sustainably grown greens accessible to all consumers. One of the ways we'll achieve this is by adopting the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry."

Blue Radix's technology is currently employed in Revol Greens' facility in Owatonna, Minnesota, and is on track for further deployment in Tehachapi, California, Athens, Georgia and in their new facility in Temple, Texas.

About Revol Greens

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition along with an extended shelf life. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows 20 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol Greens on social media @revolgreens.

About Blue Radix

Blue Radix is an independent Dutch AI-tech specialist for the international greenhouse industry. Blue Radix creates solutions with artificial intelligence for daily decisions and actions in greenhouses. Greenhouses offer an efficient way to produce food and flowers in a sustainable manner. But the number of skilled people with expertise in growing crops in greenhouses is declining every year. This has a direct and negative impact on yield, costs, continuity, and product quality. Blue Radix offers solutions for these challenges: smart algorithms which optimize and steer climate, irrigation, and energy continuously and autonomously, supported by off-site autonomous greenhouse managers. Blue Radix offers growers a digital brain for their greenhouse. Find more information at blue-radix.com. Find Blue Radix on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

