Kafene Announces Three Executive Hires as it Continues to Build Out its Management Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, announced three executive level hires as the company expands its management team.

Shujah Awan becomes Kafene's first General Counsel and will lead the company's legal and compliance team, Preeti Krishnan joins as SVP, Strategy & Operations to head up strategic infrastructure and operations, and Rob Reckinger joins as VP, Sales, where he will run Kafene's sales team.

Awan brings to bear a robust legal and financial services background along with experience in scaling early-stage fintech companies. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer of Roxe, a group of blockchain infrastructure companies powering global payments and the DeFi ecosystem, and additionally as General Counsel of CapVenture Partners (and Co-General Partner of its venture fund), an investment management and advisory firm focused on fintech startups. Awan previously held senior-level roles at various fintech companies and also worked in private practice where he focused on complex commercial matters. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from New Jersey Institute of Technology and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

Krishnan specializes in building infrastructure and operations for growing fintech companies. She most recently served as Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations at on-demand pay provider DailyPay, where she spent four years working side-by-side with the CEO setting and driving corporate strategy, cross-functional management and accountability, and business operations to maximize business output. Krishnan began her career as an associate for white shoe law firms Davis Polk & Wardwell, and later Lowenstein Sandler. She received her B.A. from Georgetown University and her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Reckinger arrives at Kafene with 30 years of experience building and leading high-impact sales organizations for the foremost brands within the rent-to-own and lease-to-own space, enabling his ability to leverage industry expertise along with an expansive network of deep relationships. He spent three decades supporting various sales teams within the Rent-A-Center umbrella, most recently serving as Acima's Vice President, National Sales/Preferred Lease, managing all aspects of the company's national B2B sales team, which was responsible for driving hundreds of millions of dollars in originations annually for merchants.

"It's an exciting time at Kafene as we welcome several new members onto our executive leadership team whose experience and vision will each serve as a force multiplier for us," said Neal Desai, Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "In Shujah we now have a seasoned in-house legal expert with a demonstrated track record of helping lead early-stage fintech companies mature and grow. With Preeti we have a dynamic operator possessing the cross-functional management skills to help us reach our business goals. And by adding Rob, we now have one of the best connected sales leaders in the industry building a next-level sales organization within Kafene."

"While we see a continuing need to be judicious given the headwinds of the current environment, we're growing opportunistically against a backdrop in which others have pulled back, which has created opportunity. In the coming months we hope to continue to selectively round out our team and we're excited for what the future holds."

About Kafene

Kafene is a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements that help retailers of furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods meaningfully broaden their addressable market. Kafene utilizes more than 20,000 data inputs in tandem with best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to underwrite, approve using efficient risk-based pricing, and enable payment in a near-instantaneous manner, while creating a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com, and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here.

