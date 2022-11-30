InventHelp Inventor Develops New Digital Camera for Children (ALL-2887)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way for children to capture and edit images with filters, stickers, or other visual effects without having to use various social media platforms," said an inventor, from Dooling, Ga., "so I invented the SNAP CAM. My design would be fun, safe and easy for children to use."

The invention provides a unique digital camera for children. In doing so, it enables the user to edit photos/videos, use filters, add stickers, etc. As a result, it could provide added creativity and entertainment. It also would not require access to social media platforms. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

