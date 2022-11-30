BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE™ MAJOR II & CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT

ICONIC FENWAY PARK WILL HOST CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT IN STATE STREET PAVILION

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, are excited to announce that tickets are now on-sale for both Call of Duty League™ (CDL) Major II and the second event of this year's installment of CDL's amateur circuit, Call of Duty® Challengers. The Breach and Fenway Sports Management are thrilled to share that Boston's second Challengers tournament will be hosted at the State Street Pavilion inside one of America's most iconic sports venues, Fenway Park.

"Growing up just outside of Boston, it is surreal to have the opportunity to host an event inside of Fenway Park," said Co-founder of Oxygen Esports Jack Vandervelde. "Given the significance of Fenway and Lansdowne Street in Boston sports legacy, it is fitting that Boston's coronation as an esports destination takes place on these storied grounds."

Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball and one of the most famous sports venues in the world. In recent years Fenway Park has expanded its entertainment offerings, hosting the NHL Winter Classic, NCAA Football Bowl Games, concerts and many other interactive entertainment experiences.

"Bringing new and unique events to Fenway Park has been part of our ownership group's mission for the past 20 years," said Senior Vice President of Fenway Park Events Carrie Campbell. "There is no doubt esports competitions like the Call of Duty League Challengers circuit will play a big part of the events business moving forward, and we are pleased to welcome competitors and fans alike to Fenway for a first time."

This will be the first esports event to take place inside Fenway Park. With the addition of the new MGM Music Hall just steps away from Fenway Park and the wide array of hospitality offerings in proximity, Fenway Park is a world class destination for esports events.

To buy tickets for the Call of Duty League™ Major II at MGM Music Hall, while supplies last, visit the event information page on Ticketmaster. To purchase tickets to compete in Challengers, visit the registration page. For more information on the event follow the Boston Breach on Instagram and Twitter.

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxboro, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success.

Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League (Boston Breach), Overwatch League (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant Champions Tour and others.

