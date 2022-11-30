Batteries Plus is Reinventing the Digital Space to Create an Elevated Online Shopping Experience

National Battery Retailer Continually Sets the Bar High with a Total Digital Transformation, New Leadership to Rebuild Online Presence

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's leading battery retailer, is setting new standards with the rollout of a complete digital transformation in an effort to reinvent the online shopping experience for its customers. Through leveraging customer data, the brand will be bringing a high level of customization and personalization to its site, and will be providing its trademark expertise to ease a user's shopping journey. To spearhead those efforts, the retailer announced today the hiring of Aaron Bundschuh as Chief Digital Officer, who will focus on reshaping the digital and ecommerce experience for both its retail and commercial customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

Batteries Plus is bringing a stronger focus on the digital experience as part of its core operations, utilizing the space as an opportunity to showcase how the brand is differentiating itself from not only direct competitors, but other leading omni-channel retailers through a data-led, customer-centric approach. By means of deep understanding of consumer behavior and their shopping journeys, Batteries Plus will use collected data and employ the insights to reach and attract customers, speaking to them in a compelling and relevant way. Having recently launched a new web platform, the brand is focusing on performance improvements, reviewing individual site categories, and will be adding innovative features to optimize the online shopping experience, while also creating consistency that translates to those visiting in-store as well- bringing online to offline.

"In addition to building out the team with new capabilities, we will be looking to leverage the power of our agency and platform partners," explained Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. "We want a team that is data-led, highly curious, and motivated to deliver strong results in our digital media and on our ecommerce platforms. I am excited to be part of this journey, and really excited to have a like-minded leader like Aaron to lead the efforts."

Bundschuh's extensive resume boasts over 20 years of experience in the digital space, leading Ecommerce and digital marketing efforts for well-known organizations such as The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where he led the launch of the brand's ecommerce experience. He is looking forward to leveraging that experience to help Batteries Plus bolster its digital efforts in an environment where consumer expectations are quickly evolving.

"A user that visits our website to purchase a car battery should have a different experience than a user looking for device repair," explained Bundschuh. "To be relevant to digitally savvy consumers, we must continue to provide a high-end, personalized experience that reduces friction from the buying journey. Moving forward, we want the site to be a competitive advantage for us, not just a place to transact products."

During this time of transformation in the retailer's digital department, a focal point of the brand is to build new capabilities within the digital and ecommerce teams. In order to exceed customer expectations, Batteries Plus is staying ahead of the curve when it comes to online interaction through collecting and analyzing consumer data, which will unlock incredible personalization potential. This presents an opportunity to foster a deeper relationship with customers across channels, strengthening the brand's ecommerce operations.

"The future – and present – is digital. Batteries Plus has a new identity, and customers will come to expect best-in-class shopping experiences both on and offline," added Detenber. "We are in the early innings of this process, which will strengthen and solidify our brand's presence allowing consumers better access to the products and services they need to power their lives."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and key cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Isabella Bobillo, Fishman Public Relations, ibobillo@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus