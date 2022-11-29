Yunji Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022[1].
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB238.9 million (US$33.6 million), compared with RMB437.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales, and a decline in consumers' willingness to spend on discretionary products in the third quarter of 2022, compared with that in the same period of 2021[2].
- Repeat purchase rate[3] in the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was 78.7%.
Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "The challenging macro environment and ongoing strict pandemic control measures continued to act as headwinds during the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, we strengthened and enhanced our platform infrastructure by remaining focused on executing our product curation strategy while proactively fine-tuning our operating strategy. In addition, we further optimized our sales channels by leveraging big data analysis to improve our services. We continued to add value to our customers by providing increased support to our service managers to ensure that they always provide professional and in-depth service to our customers. Furthermore, we cultivated our vertical offerings by increasing the proportion of healthcare products with high repurchase rates and affordably-priced, high-quality products in our product mix."
"In the third quarter of 2022, we further improved our gross margin to 49.4% compared with 43.2% in the same period of 2021. At the same time, we continued to optimize our cost structure to improve operational efficiency. Going forward, we aim to maintain a healthy balance sheet by retaining our sharp focus on cost controls and cash flow management." said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.
Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB238.9 million (US$33.6 million), compared with RMB437.9 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to (i) the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales, and (ii) a decline in consumers' willingness to spend on discretionary products in the third quarter of 2022 compared with that in the same period of 2021[2].
- Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB196.9 million (US$27.7 million), compared with RMB365.5 million in the same period of 2021.
- Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB38.1 million (US$5.4 million), compared with RMB64.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Other revenues were RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB7.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Total cost of revenues decreased by 51.4% to RMB120.9 million (US$17.0 million), or 50.6% of total revenues, from RMB248.6 million, or 56.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise in the third quarter of 2022.
Total operating expenses decreased by 28.5% to RMB138.5 million (US$19.5 million) from RMB193.8 million in the same period of 2021.
- Fulfillment expenses decreased by 9.1% to RMB36.9 million (US$5.2 million), or 15.4% of total revenues, from RMB40.6 million, or 9.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.
- Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 21.5% to RMB47.0 million (US$6.6 million), or 19.7% of total revenues, from RMB59.8 million, or 13.7% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) a decrease in member management fees, partially offset by an increase in private label promotion expenses.
- Technology and content expenses decreased by 41.7% to RMB16.6 million (US$2.3 million), or 7.0% of total revenues, from RMB28.5 million, or 6.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to (i) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and (ii) reduced cloud services costs.
- General and administrative expenses decreased by 41.4% to RMB38.0 million (US$5.3 million), or 15.9% of total revenues, from RMB64.8 million, or 14.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021, primarily due to (i) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, (ii) lower professional service fees, and (iii) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), compared with income from operations of RMB17.6 million in the same period of 2021.
Financial income, net was RMB0.3 million (US$0.04 million), compared with financial loss, net of RMB30.1 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest income, partially offset by interest expense and loss from fair value changes of equity securities investments.
Net loss was RMB38.2 million (US$5.4 million), compared with net income of RMB61.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[4] was RMB29.6 million (US$4.2 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB76.3 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.03 in the same period of 2021.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.
The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free:
1-888-346-8982
Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-201203
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-905945
Conference ID:
Yunji Inc.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call for one week.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
United States Toll Free
1-877-344-7529
International
1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code
8403978
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About Yunji Inc.
Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.
For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/
Investor Relations Contact
Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
YUNJI INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
567,204
318,625
44,792
Restricted cash
62,528
36,943
5,193
Short-term investments
380,052
214,995
30,223
Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for
118,166
135,182
19,004
Advance to suppliers
59,437
57,459
8,077
Inventories, net
84,500
79,291
11,147
Amounts due from related parties
2,532
1,193
168
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
430,717
430,386
60,503
Total current assets
1,705,136
1,274,074
179,107
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
12,842
162,153
22,795
Long-term investments
381,401
416,057
58,488
Deferred tax assets
17,497
8,643
1,215
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
5,420
1,819
256
Other non-current assets (Allowance for
227,674
141,920
19,951
Total non-current assets
644,834
730,592
102,705
Total assets
2,349,970
2,004,666
281,812
YUNJI INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
254,839
153,958
21,643
Deferred revenue
105,752
18,605
2,616
Incentive payables to members[5]
265,612
225,994
31,770
Member management fees payable
15,570
12,505
1,758
Other payable and accrued liabilities
202,786
154,585
21,731
Amounts due to related parties
15,630
9,810
1,379
Operating lease liabilities - current
5,571
3,439
483
Total current liabilities
865,760
578,896
81,380
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities
3,123
1,218
171
Deferred tax liabilities
2,572
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
5,695
1,218
171
Total Liabilities
871,455
580,114
81,551
YUNJI INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
70
70
10
Less: Treasury stock
(44,228)
(77,863)
(10,946)
Additional paid-in capital
7,342,344
7,326,390
1,029,928
Statutory reserve
14,019
14,019
1,971
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(15,664)
78,355
11,015
Accumulated deficit
(5,818,645)
(5,917,284)
(831,839)
Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity
1,477,896
1,423,687
200,139
Non-controlling interests
619
865
122
Total shareholders' equity
1,478,515
1,424,552
200,261
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,349,970
2,004,666
281,812
YUNJI INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Sales of merchandise, net
365,467
196,928
27,684
1,409,436
724,518
101,851
Marketplace revenue
64,689
38,074
5,352
248,237
127,640
17,943
Other revenues
7,702
3,889
547
26,304
13,263
1,865
Total revenues
437,858
238,891
33,583
1,683,977
865,421
121,659
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(248,581)
(120,933)
(17,001)
(1,058,467)
(481,008)
(67,619)
Fulfilment
(40,571)
(36,885)
(5,185)
(155,523)
(128,866)
(18,116)
Sales and marketing
(59,842)
(46,998)
(6,607)
(217,644)
(155,841)
(21,908)
Technology and content
(28,537)
(16,640)
(2,339)
(98,432)
(64,392)
(9,052)
General and administrative
(64,840)
(38,000)
(5,342)
(181,796)
(100,937)
(14,189)
Total operating cost and expenses
(442,371)
(259,456)
(36,474)
(1,711,862)
(931,044)
(130,884)
Other operating income
22,116
2,669
375
41,687
20,195
2,839
Income/(loss) from operations
17,603
(17,896)
(2,516)
13,802
(45,428)
(6,386)
Financial (loss)/income, net
(30,064)
302
42
(1,783)
(22,709)
(3,192)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
58
(11,295)
(1,588)
(1,019)
(19,008)
(2,672)
Other non-operating income/(loss),
110,484
(2)
-
118,886
2,061
290
Income/(loss) before income tax
98,081
(28,891)
(4,062)
129,886
(85,084)
(11,960)
Income tax expense
(29,982)
(9,042)
(1,271)
(40,945)
(13,447)
(1,890)
Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax
(6,745)
(313)
(44)
(14,601)
(1,642)
(231)
Net income/(loss)
61,354
(38,246)
(5,377)
74,340
(100,173)
(14,081)
Less: net income/ (loss) attributable to
511
(7)
(1)
306
(223)
(31)
Net income/(loss) attributable to
60,843
(38,239)
(5,376)
74,034
(99,950)
(14,050)
YUNJI INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income/(loss) attributable to
60,843
(38,239)
(5,376)
74,034
(99,950)
(14,050)
Net income/(loss)
61,354
(38,246)
(5,377)
74,340
(100,173)
(14,081)
Other comprehensive income/ (loss)
Foreign currency translation
4,149
45,955
6,460
(8,595)
94,019
13,217
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
65,503
7,709
1,083
65,745
(6,154)
(864)
Less: total comprehensive
511
(7)
(1)
306
(223)
(31)
Total comprehensive income/ (loss)
64,992
7,716
1,084
65,439
(5,931)
(833)
Net income/(loss) attributable to
60,843
(38,239)
(5,376)
74,034
(99,950)
(14,050)
Weighted average number of ordinary
2,141,585,609
2,068,653,859
2,068,653,859
2,139,142,265
2,108,265,844
2,108,265,844
Net earnings/(loss) per share
Basic
0.03
(0.02)
-
0.03
(0.05)
(0.01)
Diluted
0.03
(0.02)
-
0.03
(0.05)
(0.01)
YUNJI INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Share-based compensation expenses included
Technology and content
1,100
1,072
151
3,781
3,236
456
General and administrative
12,517
7,269
1,022
37,298
18,668
2,624
Fulfillment
809
94
13
594
924
130
Sales and marketing
482
252
35
1,177
60
8
Total
14,908
8,687
1,221
42,850
22,888
3,218
YUNJI INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliation of Net
Net income/(loss)
61,354
(38,246)
(5,377)
74,340
(100,173)
(14,081)
Add: Share-based compensation
14,908
8,687
1,221
42,850
22,888
3,218
Adjusted net income/(loss)
76,262
(29,559)
(4,156)
117,190
(77,285)
(10,863)
1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
2. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.
3. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.
4. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.
5. As of September 30, 2022, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members starting this year.
View original content:
SOURCE Yunji Inc.