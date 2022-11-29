Tiffin Group and Rollick Partner on Next-Level Customer Experience and Online Inventory Shopping Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and the Tiffin Group, a family-operated Motorhome and Fifth Wheel manufacturer, have partnered on an enterprise-wide marketing, sales, and inventory management solution to enhance the customer shopping experience.

The program allows Tiffin and Vanleigh customers to shop nationwide dealer inventory with an eCommerce-like experience directly on tiffinmotorhomes.com and vanleighrv.com. Built on the the GoRollick Marketplace platform, the website allows customers to filter dealer inventory nearest them, select the RV type and model of interest, view vehicle details and photos of the unit at the dealership, and request a quote from the dealership. Additionally, the Tiffin Group implemented Rollick's Aimbase platform to manage and route leads to dealers and invested in building an in-house sales and concierge team to aid customers with coach selection, questions, and dealer appointment setting.

"These programs are designed to create a connected experience for our dealer partners and end customers," said Leigh Tiffin, President of the Tiffin Group. "We've made investments in Rollick's technology and added support staff to ensure every interaction with the customer is memorable and aids our dealer partners in sales and service operations."

According to a survey of RV dealers published by Truist Securities in September 2022, 55% of dealers nationwide classify their current inventory load as "heavy," resulting in a need for additional channels to expose and market inventory. A typical RV shopping experience often starts on the manufacturer's website where consumers research and gather information about a product of interest, but then requires them to go to a local dealer to find available inventory.

"Rollick's inventory and lead management program brings the shopping experience directly to customers where their research journey typically begins – on the OEM website." said Bernie Brenner, Co-founder and CEO of Rollick. "The Tiffin Group is taking a leadership position in the industry by creating a white-glove experience for Tiffin and Vanleigh shoppers, making it easier than ever before to find and purchase an RV at their local dealer."

In Q1 2023, the Tiffin Group family of companies will continue to expand their program by rolling out Rollick's Customer Satisfaction Measurement solution, which will continuously survey and monitor the dealer sales and product experience during the first year of ownership.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

Tiffin Motorhomes is proud to be one of the few family-operated RV manufacturers in the industry, making a significant difference in how our company operates versus our competitors. With the Tiffin name on every coach, building a superior motorhome is not just our occupation but a matter of personal pride. It has been a lifelong pursuit we are committed to perfecting. Learn more about Tiffin Motorhomes and see our complete product line at tiffinmotorhomes.com.

