Talroo Launches Publisher Optimization Platform Enabling Its Partners to Build Audience Loyalty Through More Engaging Experiences

Through integration of machine learning driven job search services within site experiences, content, job listings and job alerts, Talroo's POP empowers its customers to reach a higher intent audience, deliver a wider array of talent, and build greater audience loyalty.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, today announced the availability of its Publisher Optimization Platform (POP). The new feature empowers community news sites, career sites, blogs, and job sites with the ability to integrate machine learning driven job search services within site experiences, articles, content, job listings and job alerts. An estimated 65% of the U.S. workforce is always looking for their next job opportunity, according to PricewaterhouseCooper's recent US Pulse Survey. More workers than ever before are now seeking higher paying jobs and gigs, as inflation and the cost-of-living increases. As a result, it has become crucial for companies to connect their available job openings to visitors through all channels.

(PRNewswire)

In addition, there are multiple motivators for workers now actively, not passively seeking new jobs. Other drivers include workers now requiring empowerment, personal satisfaction and growth; better company culture that aligns with their own ideals and values; and the "You Only Live Once" mindset among Millennials and Gen Z with their expectations that they will have multiple careers over their lifetimes.

Talroo's Publisher Optimization Platform provides employers with the following benefits:

Includes full job search experience with enhanced job meta tags with job pay, benefits, and bonuses, Suggested Job Searches, Recommended Jobs, Featured Employer, and Recommended Job Search Categories.

Partners can use Talroo's platform of tools to help connect featured jobs to monetize engaged audiences on their sites.

As more partners integrate POP, advertisers will reach a wider array of talent audiences. Talroo will bid up job advertising placements driving higher intent audiences and bid down job advertising placements driving lower intent audiences.

Advertisers using the Talroo Ad Platform benefit from accessing the second largest job search audience as ranked by Comscore.

The flexibility to integrate all or some components of Talroo's POP based on needs.

"Engaging experiences build audience loyalty and we're thrilled Talroo's POP takes this to the next level," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "We are committed to providing job search tools to help partners connect their visitors to the right jobs. By delivering engaging tools driven by data, we can go beyond a simple job search to help online destinations build their own audience of engaged job seekers."

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

