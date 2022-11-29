PLANET FITNESS RAISES MORE THAN $500,000 DURING OCTOBER FUNDRAISER BENEFITTING BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Members, Team Members and Franchisees Collectively Reach $8 Million Donation Milestone since 2016 in Support of The Judgement Free Generation® Anti-Bullying, Pro-Kindness Efforts

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today the Company, franchisees and members have contributed more than $8 million since 2016 in support of nonprofit partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with $500,000 raised just this October. This fundraising effort is made possible through Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness among youth.

During the Company's recent fundraiser in October – in honor of National Bullying Prevention Month – members generously donated at the front desk of U.S. Planet Fitness clubs and online at PFGives.com. This year, Planet Fitness also donated 100 percent of proceeds from sales of its 'You Belong' t-shirt. All funds raised directly support youth-focused programming and academic scholarships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the goal of building a kinder, more accepting world for the next generation.

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness is dedicated to empowering a generation of young people to choose kindness and inclusion, as well as to prioritize their mental and physical wellness," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "The Judgement Free Generation represents inclusivity and everything that Planet Fitness stands for, and we are incredibly appreciative of how our franchisees, team members and members have continuously rallied around this cause for years to create a kinder world for everyone."

"We sincerely appreciate Planet Fitness' continued support and longstanding partnership," said Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO Jim Clark. "As one of the nation's largest youth-service providers, we are committed to promoting inclusion and acceptance in every single one of our Clubs. The incredible donation from Planet Fitness allows us to further our important work to address the social, emotional, and mental health impacts facing our communities in recent years."

To learn more about The Judgement Free Generation and Planet Fitness' pro-kindness movement, please visit PlanetFitness.com/PF-Purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Americ

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.