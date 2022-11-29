Gotcha Covered opens third location in California

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Bakersfield and Santa Clarita

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, added a third location in California with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Bakersfield.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Gene and Araceli Maupin. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Kern County including Santa Clarita and Bakersfield while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is always looking to expand in areas that have great growth potential," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Kern County provides us an opportunity to both expand the Gotcha Covered brand and deliver excellent end-to-end consultative services to the residents of Bakersfield and Santa Clarita. Homeowners are receiving an asset to their community, and the Maupins are great representatives for our brand in that area."

A military veteran, Gene brings a wealth of experience and determination to the Gotcha Covered franchise. Prior to owning his own company, he worked in occupational safety and health. After researching franchises on franchise.com, Gene was introduced to Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise consultant.

"Owning a Gotcha Covered has been a tremendous experience," said Gene Maupin. "While the administrative portion of owning a business can be challenging, the leadership team at Gotcha Covered has always been willing and happy to help. I couldn't have picked a better franchise."

Looking at the future, Gene looks forward to building a long-term successful family business while providing the residents of Kern County with excellent customer experience and window treatments.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Bakersfield, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/bakersfield/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

