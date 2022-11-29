Circuit Clinical and Middletown Medical Partner to Expand Access to Clinical Research for 100K+ Patients in the Hudson Valley

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical—one of the nation's fastest growing integrated research organizations—has expanded their presence in the Hudson Valley region through a partnership with Middletown Medical, a top tier, multi-specialty physician group, increasing access to clinical research as a care option to an additional 100,000 patients that Middletown Medical serves. This partnership will bring trials to a more diverse patient population—comprised of approximately 50% non-white individuals.

The breadth of Middletown Medical's primary and specialty care, combined with Circuit's commitment to improving patient access and inclusion in clinical trials, will bring new care opportunities to Middletown's patients through the provider relationships they already trust – further positioning the region as a destination for medical research and advancements. This partnership will initially include 11 Principal Investigators, participating in specialties such as, but not limited to, cardiology, rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and family medicine.

"Patient care is a top priority for Middletown Medical and we are committed to providing any and all opportunities to our physicians and the communities they serve," said Dr Rajan Gulati, President of Middletown Medical.

Middletown Medical and Circuit Clinical are committed to reducing the burden on patients who opt in for research participation. Along with localizing patient care within the Middletown Medical physicians' offices, Circuit's approach to transforming the patient journey includes hybrid care options through telemedicine, fully decentralized trial solutions, as well as trialjourney.com—an award-winning patient experience platform for finding trials and leaving site ratings and reviews to improve the experience of participating in clinical trials. This variety of care options can help eliminate traditional care obstacles that have created a burden for patients to participate in clinical research. Furthermore, patient participation in research will serve to benefit both individuals and communities, including offering extra care visits without co-pays, strengthening the patient-provider relationship, and often leading to improved health outcomes through a better and more personal care experience.

This collaboration was made possible through strategic partnerships with Labcorp—a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions—as well as Medidata—a Dassault Systems company that is powering smarter treatments and healthier people with the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data.

"We are beyond excited to expand our national research network through amazing partnerships like this one with Middletown Medical," said Irfan Khan, MD, CEO of Circuit Clinical. "Together we can empower patients to engage with clinical trials as a care option. The combined efforts of Circuit Clinical and our strategic partners, Labcorp and Medidata, allow us to make partnerships like this with Middletown Medical not only a reality, but as optimal and innovative as possible."

About Middletown Medical

Middletown Medical is a multi-specialty physicians' group dedicated to providing patients with top quality, comprehensive care in a warm and caring environment which delivers care to over 100,000 patients throughout Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in New York state. Please access Middletownmedical.com to learn more about their doctors and the expansive scope of services provided.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical®, one of the fastest-growing integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit is committed to transforming the experience for physicians and their patients of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research. The company delivers clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com. Learn more at circuitclinical.com and follow along for updates and announcements on LinkedIn.

